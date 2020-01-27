Landlords celebrate 30 years with Brakspear

THE landlords of a pub near Henley are celebrating 30 years working with Brakspear.

Graham “Curly” Chandler and his wife Jean, who run the Rainbow in Middle Assendon, will reach the milestone on Thursday.

The couple started their hospitality career in January 1990 at the Coach & Horses in Binfield Heath. Mr Chandler had previously worked as a teacher and his wife was in retail.

Four years later, they transferred to the Rainbow, where they remained.

Mrs Chandler said: “The pub sector has changed almost beyond recognition over the last 30 years. Trading hours are more flexible, people are drinking less and food’s a bigger part of the mix. Despite that, the heart of our offer is the same as it was when we started — a warm, relaxed atmosphere and friendly service.

“Curly and I know almost everyone who comes in and we give them all the same warm welcome.”

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We’re very proud to have had Curly and Jean within the Brakspear family all these years.”