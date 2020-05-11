Monday, 11 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Successful plant sale

Successful plant sale

A PLANT sale has raised £1,647 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Haydn Jones, from Bix, and Diana Knight, from Middle Assendon, set up stalls in their gardens offering homegrown tomato, runner bean and courgette plants as well as trays of spinach in return for donations.

This was the fifth consecutive year they have raised money for the charity and their customers were neighbours and passers-by.

Miss Knight said: “It was very gratifying to both see and feel the enthusiasm of those who came to collect plants in the knowledge that they had contributed in some small way to the mental wellbeing of those who participated and in giving them renewed enthusiasm for growing at home in these difficult times.

“All of our activities were carried out fully in accordance with the government guidelines and to assist with the promotion of mental health and limited exercise activities.”

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising
Diana-Knight2

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33