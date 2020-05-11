Successful plant sale

A PLANT sale has raised £1,647 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Haydn Jones, from Bix, and Diana Knight, from Middle Assendon, set up stalls in their gardens offering homegrown tomato, runner bean and courgette plants as well as trays of spinach in return for donations.

This was the fifth consecutive year they have raised money for the charity and their customers were neighbours and passers-by.

Miss Knight said: “It was very gratifying to both see and feel the enthusiasm of those who came to collect plants in the knowledge that they had contributed in some small way to the mental wellbeing of those who participated and in giving them renewed enthusiasm for growing at home in these difficult times.

“All of our activities were carried out fully in accordance with the government guidelines and to assist with the promotion of mental health and limited exercise activities.”

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising

Diana-Knight2