Co-driver Cary and Jardine top their class at Welsh rally

SHIPLAKE F1 pundit Tony Jardine has set a new record by finishing his 24th ever UK round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), winning his class and placing 33rd overall.

Making a successful one-off return to rallying over the weekend Cary – sports correspondent for The Telegraph – was co-driving for Jardine at Wales Rally GB after eight years since last participating in a WRC round. Jardine and Cary won national class 4 of the Wales Rally GB WRC event following a challenging few days which included motion sickness in the car for Cary on Friday’s treacherous stages in wet conditions, namely Slate Mountain, and two punctured tyres during the longest and most gruelling day of the rally on Saturday.

The GT Sport Telegraph Team navigated the Welsh forests in a Group N Mitsubishi Evo 9 GT which was previously driven by Matt Edwards, the newly crowned champion of the 2018 MSA British Rally Championship.

Speaking after the race Cary said, “We had such a good start to the last leg of the rally, keeping our pace up and thoroughly enjoying the stages.

“We were really pumped and looking forward to the final stage when it was cancelled, which was a real shame and a bit of an anti-climax.

“It has, however, been an incredible four days for us in Wales competing on a world-class event, I’m so glad we were able to really give it everything we had during the final morning on the stages in and around Llandudno.”

M-Sport Ford’s Sebastien Ogier took victory at Wales Rally GB, 10.6 seconds ahead of Toyota’s Jari-Matti Latvala.