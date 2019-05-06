Monday, 06 May 2019

Crawley out in front

THE UK Sports Prototype Cup began at the Silverstone GP Circuit on Saturday where Peppard Common’s Bruce Crawley came away with a win and a second place finish.

This was a two race showcase of the new Revolution race car and the debut of the BARC Radical SR3 Trophy.

The diverse nature of the grid was highlighted as each race was won by a different driver. In race one, James Abbott won the Revolution UK Trophy while Rob Wheldon won the BARC Radical SR3 Trophy in dominant fashion. Crawley picked up a second spot finish.

Crawley won the second SR3 race in dramatic fashion after Wheldon pitted in the closing stages. Johan Boris-Scheier took the Revolution Trophy despite very limited running in the car before the race due to International licencing issues.

The next round of the UK Sports Prototype Cup is from the Donington Park Circuit on June 1 and 2 with three races.

