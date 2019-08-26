Podium finish for Crawley

A PEPPARD COMMON driver had a third place finish at the recent RLM Racing Bikesports Championship held at Silverstone.

Making a return to racing after a four month break, Peppard’s Bruce Crawley in his Radical SR3 RSX car came third in event 10 of the 750 Motor Club calendar.

With head wind gusting to 40mph coming down Hanger straight into Stowe corner and a similar tailwind going into the 130mph Abbey corner, the car set up was challenging for qualifying and for the first race on Saturday.

Crawley was struggling for grip and ended up qualifying fifth in class and sixth in the first race. Races two and three on Sunday saw the wind drop and both were competed for in dry conditions.

Race two resulted in a fifth place finish with a 1.5 second improvement in lap time over qualifying on the last lap of the race.

The final race of weekend resulted in a third place finish for Crawley behind current Bikesports championships leaders Joe Stables and Chris Preen. Crawley’s acheivement came after a slight tyre pressure change resulted in better handling of the car.