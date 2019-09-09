Robinson finishes third at European championships

LEO ROBINSON, from Henley, came third overall at the European Karting Championships held in France last weekend.

The long and flowing track presented a particular challenge to the drivers with several combination corners and a long straight.

Leo, 10, who lives in Lambridge Wood Road, was delayed leaving the pits for qualifying but he did well to qualify in eighth for the three qualifying heats. In the first of these, a first corner incident meant he finished last.

His form improved in the remaining heats with seventh and third place finishes.

The combined results resulted in Leo starting in 12th position for the pre-final, which was to be the first of the championship points scoring races. With damp and overcast conditions and a slippery track, Leo’s strong wet weather driving soon began to show. He made a string of committed passes to race through the midfield pack, gaining nine places. Once clear, he set a series of fastest laps in pursuit of the leading pair. Leo closed to within a few seconds at the chequered flag and finished third. He started in that position for the final and, coming from the inside of the track, gained a place by the first corner.

The three leaders then pulled clear of the field and raced closely together with a number of lead changes over the following laps. Leo worked his way into the lead on the final lap but was unable to hold his advantage over the last few corners.

All three karts crossed the line within one 10th of a second, with Leo in third. The combined results meant Leo finished third overall and entry to the world finals in Le Mans and Las Vegas later this year.