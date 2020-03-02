Robinson claims podium finish at Valencia Winter Cup

A YOUNGSTER from Lambridge Wood Road in Henley secured a podium finish in karting’s Winter Cup in Valencia, Spain.

Ten-year-old Leo Robinson finished third in a field of 46 of the strongest young drivers in Europe.

Testing at the circuit had gone well with Robinson consistently among the front runners. Most notably, the Spanish teams were particularly strong on their home circuit.

Robinson was the fastest in qualification and therefore awarded pole position for all three qualifying heats.

The first race went to plan, with Robinson winning from the front with the margin less than a tenth of a second.

In the next two heats he faced a real battle and finished second in both, with a few metres separating the first three drivers. The combined results from the three heats resulted in Robinson retaining pole position for the pre-final.

In the pre-final, the top four drivers pulled clear of the rest of the field with all four finishing within half a second of each other and Robinson in second place.

The result of the pre-final was that Robinson would start the final on the outside of the front row. He made a strong start and again the top four drivers drew clear of the rest of the field over the 15 lap race with the lead changing several times.

Robinson started the last lap in second place but suffered contact with another driver as they battled for position at the slowest part of the course. Robinson ran wide, losing ground to the leading kart. The following three drivers were then left to battle for the remaining podium positions.

In a tight run to the line Robinson ended the race in third position.

Robinson will now go on to contest four rounds of the European Championship in Belgium, Italy, France and Spain later this year.