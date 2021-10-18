Robinson is crowned British champion

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Leo Robinson won the British Karting Championships last weekend where he was driving for the Fusion Motorsports team, in the 125cc class for drivers in the 11 to 14-year age bracket.

Prior to the event, Robinson, who lives in Lambridge Wood Road, Henley, was already in a strong position, having won eight of the previous 13 points scoring rounds and only needing one more maximum score for an unassailable championship lead.

Robinson had been quickest in most of the practice sessions and qualified in pole position for the heats.

In the first heat Robinson started well but was unable to draw away from the chasing pack. Although he eventually finished in second position, Robinson was several places ahead of his main championship rival.

In the next heat, Robinson started poorly, but promptly recovered the positions lost. After two laps, he had established a slight lead. The chasing drivers fell further behind as they battled amongst each other, allowing Robinson to eventually win by four seconds.

The combined result of the heats awarded Robinson the final maximum points score that he needed for an unassailable championship lead.

In the remaining three races Robinson avoided penalties to win, finishing in fifth, second and third positions.

Robinson’s next race will be the international final in Italy later this month.