New Suzuki Swift more than lives up to its name

I AM not usually one to dwell on the name of the colour of a car because it can be misleading.

Yet one colour choice on the Suzuki Swift Sport was enticingly named Speedy Blue, which I think just about sums up the continuing appeal of this popular car.

Now there is a new third generation Suzuki Swift Sport and it is nothing if not speedy. But not only that, its clever little engine allows it both to accelerate swiftly and to maintain a pleasing pace on motorways.

I mention this because you do not expect a small car such as the Swift Sport to whisk easily along a motorway.

Indeed some “hot” super minis are positively roaring uncomfortably while maintaining continuous high speed.

Yet the new Suzuki Swift Sport, with its little 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine, takes it all in its very capable stride.

This engine, Suzuki says, offers the same level of power and torque of a much larger capacity 2.0-litre engine.

The 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine achieves 0-62mph acceleration time of 8.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 130mph (where permitted).

Tested under the current fuel consumption regulations the new Swift Sport model attains a combined figure of around 50mpg.

The allusion to Speedy Blue may be fatuous. The test car, when it came, was an attractive and moody shade of black. But I hope you get my point.

By the way, the new Swift Sport is available in one solid and five metallic colours with unique Sport interior trim. All colours are available at no extra cost.

Too often small cars are condemned by potential buyers because of their, well, smallness.

But you never feel that in the new Swift Sport. The Sport trim makes it comfortable and it feels roomy inside. The five doors are a blessing.

The boot size may be a tad challenging if you wish to carry extra luggage, yet you can make room. The luggage capacity with rear seats raised is 265 litres, which is 25 per cent larger than the previous Swift Sport.

Any digression about colour does not tell half the story about the new Swift Sport. The third generation version, which went on sale in Britain in the summer, has become still more sophisticated with plenty of equipment.

Standard equipment is comprehensive and includes six airbags, air conditioning, leather steering wheel, privacy glass, DAB radio with Bluetooth and four speakers, LED daytime running lights, 17-inch wheels, body coloured door mirrors and four electric windows.

Specification for the Swift Sport also includes rear view camera, smartphone link display audio, front fog lamps, auto air conditioning, satellite navigation, Advanced Forward Detection System, Lane Departure Correction, keyless entry and start, rear electric windows, LED Headlamps, LED Combination rear lamps, adaptive cruise control and six speakers. The new Swift Sport features an advanced forward detection system that combines a monocular camera and a laser sensor for advanced safety functions, including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and high beam assist. It also uses millimetre-wave radar to enable adaptive cruise control.

Suzuki recently got a boost in the reliability stakes in the 2018 What Car? Reliability Survey. Here readers report on their ownership experience after the first year and up to four years old. Of the 31 car brands measured, Suzuki was at the top of the league table with a score of 97.7 per cent and even when measured at over four years old Suzuki remained in the top five with a score of 88.4 per cent.

The sample size of Suzuki owners for this year’s survey was 193 and What Car? measured 159 different models across the industry.

Factfile

New Suzuki Swift Sport 1.4 Boosterjet

Price: from £17,999

All-new quicker and lighter third generation Swift Sport

• 140PS 1.4-litre four-cylinder Boosterjet turbo engine offers CO2 emissions of 125g/km and combined fuel consumption of 50.4mpg on average

• Six airbags, auto air conditioning, DAB Radio, privacy glass, LED daytime running lights and Bluetooth fitted as standard

• Specification also includes smartphone link display audio, rear view camera, front fog lamps, Navigation, LED headlamps, polished 17-inch alloy wheels

Words: Nigel Wigmore