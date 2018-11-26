Nissan reveals light commercial vehicle ambitions

NISSAN unveiled two new vehicles at the recent Hannover Motor Show — the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept and the Nissan Navara N-Guard.

Both models highlighted Nissan’s increased ambitions in light commercial vehicles (LCV), where conversions have seen 300 per cent sales growth in the past three years.

Through these conversions Nissan says it is able to provide commercial customers with tailored solutions that answer their specific business need.

The star of the show was the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept. Developed in the UK, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), and equipped with a more advanced version of Nissan’s ProPILOT driver assistance technology, it highlights how the robust capability of the Navara pick-up can power and tow a mobile astronomy laboratory. The concept includes an ultra-high performance PlaneWave telescope within a bespoke trailer module.

Thanks to the Navara’s intelligent towing capabilities, the telescope module can be towed easily to remote off-road “dark sky” locations, where the best atmospheric conditions for stargazing are found.

Also making its motor show debut was the Nissan Navara N-Guard — a tough and stylish special version that’s now on sale. It features a number of exterior and interior design upgrades, extending the Navara’s appeal to those who want a superior pick-up for off-road adventures.

Inspired by the Nissan Navara EnGuard Concept unveiled at the Hannover Motor Show in 2016, the Navara N-Guard is available with the Off-Roader AT32 conversion pack. With increased ground clearance, underbody protection and an optional snorkel, it is the most capable Navara ever offered to European customers.

A Nissan spokesman said: “The tough pick-up trucks on display are the perfect embodiment of Nissan’s dedication to excellence in conversions. The incredible versatility of each vehicle allows us to go above and beyond to support any business need and serve as an authentic partner for our customers.”

With their “go anywhere” capabilities and array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, Nissan’s LCV models continue to attract new customers worldwide, supporting Nissan LCV’s goal of 40 per cent sustainable growth by 2022. Global LCV sales for the first half of 2018 reached 464,900 units — a 5.7 per cent increase on the prior year.

The Nissan Navara occupies an integral position within Nissan’s global LCV line-up and is Nissan’s best-selling pickup truck globally. Other key Nissan LCV models present at the Hannover Motor Show included versions of the NV200, NV300 and NV400 vans, and the all-electric e-NV200 van.

High demand, particularly from delivery, transport and private hire businesses across Europe, has led to 7,000 upgraded e-NV200 orders since launch in January 2018, a 136 per cent increase in sales in the first half on 2018 compared to the same period last year.

The growing strength of Nissan’s LCV range is also reinforced by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi business unit. Bringing together Renault’s van expertise, Nissan’s truck know-how and Mitsubishi’s pick-up prowess, the alliance currently has a presence in 91 markets and aspires to become the world’s leading LCV manufacturer.