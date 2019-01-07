Updated Fabia has a new look for the New Year

CONSISTENCY can often prove unnerving particularly when it comes to making cars.

Yet getting it right time and again should not be seen as a threat because a constant delivery of quality has to be the road to success.

Škoda has proved in recent years that the models the Czech carmaker has been turning out have been nothing short of game-changers.

The new — rejuvenated for 2019 — Fabia hatchback is no exception. The Fabia has been a mainstay of the Škoda range for nearly 20 years and, as the carmaker acknowledges, has played a crucial role in building the brand into what it is today.

You can see why in the latest version. A striking new look and boosted equipment levels have to give this face-lifted Fabia an edge in a hugely competitive sector of the car market.

With worldwide sales of more than four million units, there is no denying the Fabia has a loyal following.

And I do not think these fans will be disappointed if they consider upgrading to this new-look Fabia for the New Year.

But first a word about power. What I have always liked about the Fabia has been its consummate willingness to perform.

That has not changed for 2019 — the Fabia’s new all-petrol engine range features state-of-the-art, 999cc three-cylinder power units that have all been “reworked” to improve efficiency and performance.

The entry-level MPI engine has an output of 75PS, while the two TSI units feature turbocharging and direct petrol injection, and generate 95PS and 110PS. Both TSI engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter.

The range-topping 110PS engine can be matched with the excellent seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option (though I prefer a manual gearbox in smaller cars such as the Fabia.)

Whichever of these engines you choose, you can be sure that it will be a willing servant and not one of those units that proves unresponsive.

So the good news is that the 2019 Fabia marks the start of another chapter in the Fabia’s story with the introduction of this updated model.

The range features five familiar trim levels — S, SE, SE L, Monte Carlo and Colour Edition — and as with the previous model the car is available in hatch and estate forms.

All feature a new front end with a revised grille, new headlights and a redesigned bumper. At the rear, the Fabia has new light clusters and an updated rear bumper.

A range of alloy wheels, including an 18in option for the first time, completes the exterior makeover. Inside, there are new fabrics and trims along with a redesigned instrument cluster.

A range of options has also been introduced — allowing owners to tailor their Fabia to suit their tastes and requirements.

Included for the first time are LED headlights, 18in Vega alloy wheels (Monte Carlo Hatch only) and blind spot detection with rear traffic alert.

The new blind spot detection feature alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in the blind spot or approaching rapidly from behind when driving on multi-lane motorways.

The rear traffic alert system monitors what is going on behind the vehicle and warns of a risk of collision when reversing.

In addition to the existing Simply Clever features on the Fabia, there is an ice scraper concealed in the fuel filler flap that now incorporates a gauge for measuring the tyre tread depth.

Infotainment and connectivity has been greatly improved. All models feature touchscreen systems.

SE variants gain front fog lights, rear parking sensors and 15in Cygnus alloy wheels, along with a new Radio Swing Plus infotainment unit with SmartLink+ and manual air conditioning. Colour Edition models gain 16in Vigo alloy wheels in white, silver or black.

All Fabia SE L models feature Amundsen satellite navigation, Infotainment online (for one year), lighting in the front centre console and 16in Evora alloy wheels. Rear parking sensors, climate control air conditioning and Cruise control also feature in the SE L’s specification.

FACTFILE

Škoda Fabia 2019

Prices range from £12,055

Highlights include:

• New look and boosted equipment levels

• Five trim grades, three engine options plus hatch and estate variants

• Refreshed three-cylinder all-petrol engine range with outputs from 75PS to 110PS

• All models equipped with touchscreen infotainment

• LED headlights and blind spot detection with rear traffic alert available for the first time

Words: Nigel Wigmore

For selected motoring reviews by Nigel Wigmore, visit www.browsingimpala.co.uk