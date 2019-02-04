Celebrate 25 years of the iconic DB7

BEAULIEU’S new events season gets off to a stylish start as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Aston Martin DB7 going into production.

More than 300 of the prestige cars are expected to gather in the grounds of the National Motor Museum on April 7 for the fourth Simply Aston Martin rally, with an impressive display to celebrate one of the world’s most revered sports car marques.

A special area will be set aside for Aston Martin DB7s, from coupes to Volante convertibles powered by smooth six-cylinders to brutal V12 engines.

An important landmark in the company’s history, the DB7 reintroduced the legendary “DB” title after a two-decade break – and all are welcome to join the display.

Simply Aston Martin is well known for its diverse mix and fans, young and old, will love the sublime selection.

Modern-day Astons will be well-represented, from the DB9 and DBS to the Vantage and Vanquish. Look out for classic DB models of the 1950s and ’60s, V8 models of the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties, plus rarely seen early Astons from the Thirties and Forties.

Aston Martin Owners’ Club members will display their cars, while dealer Aston Martin Chichester will bring a selection of the latest Astons for sale.

Throughout the day, visitors can vote for their favourite Aston Martin of the show in the People’s Choice Award, with the winner receiving a Beaulieu trophy.

Inside the museum itself is the 1922 Aston Martin 1.5-litre Strasbourg, one of just two built in the early days of the company to take part in the 1922 French Grand Prix. This rare car was constructed with financial backing from racer Count Louis Zborowski, the man behind the monster machines that inspired Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, now celebrated in a special exhibition in the museum.

Event tickets include entrance to all of the Beaulieu attractions, including the museum, the World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey, the Montagu ancestral home of Palace House and its grounds and gardens.

For those arriving in an Aston Martin to take part in the show, participant tickets are £10 an adult and £5 a child if bought in advance online before 5pm on April 4. Tickets bought after that date or on the door are £12 an adult and £6 a child.

For rally participants, entry is from 9am to 3pm. The Brabazon Restaurant will serve hot drinks and breakfast snacks from 9am.

All other visitors should enter through Beaulieu’s Visitor Reception building with a standard attraction admission ticket, from 10am.

For tickets and more information, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/

Beaulieu hosts a range of ten Simply rallies throughout the year, which includes the first Simply Mercedes on August 18, Simply Audi returns on Easter Sunday April 21, with Simply Ford on May 5, Simply Porsche on June 2, Simply VW on June 15, Simply Land Rover & Rummage on June 23, Simply Jaguar on July 14, Simply Japanese on July 28 and Simply Smart on November 10.

