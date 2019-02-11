Pick up one of five new hard tops to best suit your lifestyle

THE new SsangYong Musso pick-up — which I hope to review for you in due course — is now available with five different hard tops.

With prices starting from £320 excluding VAT and fitting, all five SsangYong hard tops come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The colour matched range-leading luxury hard top features roof rails, LED interior lighting, a spoiler finished in the vehicle’s body colour, a front sliding window, hinged rear screen, tinted side windows with opening rear element and a heated rear window.

It also includes an LED high level brake light, patented water drainage system and central locking with an electronic soft touch tailgate release. It will take other SsangYong approved accessories such as roof rail cross bars and a ladder rack, and is priced from £1,945 excluding VAT and fitting.

The colour coded Hi Spec hard top includes roof rails, a coloured rear spoiler to match the vehicle colour, side opening windows, tinted side windows, heated rear window, sliding front window, interior lighting, high level brake light, central locking plus a manual lock. Additional accessories including roof rail cross bars. Price £1,545 ex-VAT and fitting.

The retractable aluminium hard tonneau cover is available in silver or black. The cover is lockable in three positions, making it the perfect cover for those who often carry larger items with the Musso, but need to keep them secure while also giving easy access to the three open sides of the load area.

Additional accessories include a black sports bar, chrome sports bar and a load bed section divider. Price: £1,315 ex-VAT and fitting. The three-piece hard folding cover, which can be secured in various positions so that a smaller part of the truck’s load area can remain open for easy access.

The cover can also be fully opened for transporting larger items. Offering complete or partial protection of your materials, this UV resistant cover is finished in black, and can be locked in the open position. Price: £985 ex-VAT and fitting.

With the black soft top cover, the Musso can be driven with the cover in either an open or closed position, and ideal for those who often carry larger items while also offering full protection of materials and products when needed. Complete with two metal cross member supports, it can be locked in the open position and is UV resistant. Price: £320 ex-VAT and fitting.

SsangYong cars are manufactured in South Korea by SsangYong Motor, which is 73 per cent owned by the Indian engineering conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, and imported into the UK by SsangYong Motor UK.

Established in 1954, SsangYong is Korea's oldest vehicle manufacturer and only 4x4 and SUV specialist producer. There are currently some 65 SsangYong dealers covering England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with new locations being added to the network all the time.