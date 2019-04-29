Fast-selling Land Rover has a lightness of being

THE Discovery Sport is the fastest-selling Land Rover of all time — no mean achievement in an excellent model range that has in recent years proved popular all around the world.

“We have sold more than 350,000 Discovery Sports globally since its introduction in 2014, with 126,078 models sold in 2017 — the best single-model annual sales in Land Rover’s 70-year history,” says Finbar McFall, the carmaker’s global product marketing director.

When you drive the Discovery Sport, it is quite apparent why this car has proved so popular.

It brings a new lightness of being to the range, yet still retains Land Rover’s trademark toughness and durability.

The new Landmark Edition I have been driving is available with either the Td4 180PS diesel or Si4 240PS petrol 2.0-litre Ingenium engine.

My drive was powered by the Td4 180PS diesel engine, which displayed plenty of torque (pulling power) and versatility.

The Landmark Edition offers customers unique colour and trim combination and is available in three colours: Narvik Black, Corris Grey and Yulong White. These are topped off with a Carpathian Grey contrast roof.

I have to say that the Yulong White metallic paint test car certainly looked the part and caused more than a few heads to turn.

The “look” also features a sporty front bumper, with Graphite Atlas exterior accents and 19in Style 521 Mantis wheels in Gloss Dark Grey.

The interior of the car is just as striking, with features including Ebony grained leather seats and an Ebony headliner, complemented by dark grey aluminium finishers around the centre stack.

The Discovery Sport Landmark has scope for those drivers who prefer either diesel or petrol. The power comes from a 2.0-litre EU6 Ingenium engine in two variants: Td4 180PS diesel or Si4 240PS petrol.

All Discovery Sport powertrains are now equipped with particulate filters to make them cleaner.

Land Rover says the “efficient, close-coupled filters” are integrated into the after-treatment system and trap soot as the exhaust gas passes through them. Under normal driving conditions, the trapped soot will be oxidised into CO2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.

The Discovery Sport’s designers have prioritised head-, knee- and shoulder-room. So, and this becomes apparent to passengers straight away, interior space is very good thanks to a wheelbase of 2,741mm, while the backs of the front seats are contoured to unlock even more knee-room.

A selection of four trim levels is available: Pure, SE, HSE and HSE Luxury. From SE specification, the second-row seating is offered with tilt-and-slide functionality, and is individually adjustable with a 60:40 split.

This enables row-two occupants to recline their seats or slide them forwards or back by 160mm and still benefit from good legroom.

Alternatively, load capacity can be increased as desired from 813 litres to 981 litres with row-two seats in place. With both rear rows folded flat, the volume increases to 1,777 litres.

The Discovery Sport is available with up to four 12V power points, while as many as six USB charging sockets can be specified for all three rows. This allows multiple electronic devices to be recharged simultaneously.

Of course, the car’s Land Rover DNA enables it to be as at home cruising down the motorway as it is getting down and dirty off-road.

To this end, off-road technologies include Terrain Response and Wade Sensing, Hill Descent Control (HDC), which maintains a set speed while negotiating steep inclines off-road, and Gradient Release Control (GRC), which progressively releases the brakes when moving away on an incline for maximum control.

There is also Roll Stability Control (RSC), which detects the onset of a rollover and applies the brakes to the outer wheels to bring the vehicle under control.

The Discovery Sport optimises in-car connectivity via the infotainment system, Touch Pro, which provides fast responses and intuitive operation.

It is available as an option on SE and HSE models and standard on HSE Luxury. The display is delivered via a high-definition, capacitive 10in touchscreen.

The touchscreen behaves like a smartphone: the home screen can be customised, wallpaper can be set to any image, and widgets can be added to provide shortcuts to favourite features.

Factfile

Land Rover Discovery Sport Td4 180ps

Landmark Edition

Priced from: £39,990 on the road

• Engine: 2.0-litre Td4 Diesel

• Transmission: nine-speed automatic

• 0-60mph: 9.2 seconds

• Top speed: 117 mph

Standard specification includes:

• All Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Stop/start technology

• Electric parking brake (EPB)

• Partial leather seats

• Six-way manual front seats