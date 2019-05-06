Shooting brake-style Kia is worth ProCeeding with

BEING what you might call “old school” — an expression I am rather fond of when it comes to cars — I can fully appreciate the term “shooting brake”.

But first a definition: shooting brake describes a car body style that originated as a horse-drawn wagon used to transport shooting parties.

During the Sixties, some carmakers produced two-door shooting brake versions of sports cars.

I have a few favourites: one was the Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Shooting Brake, another the Reliant Scimitar GTE.

But the last word in shooting brakes was the Jensen Interceptor — a triumph of design powered by a Chrysler V8 engine.

What set me off down memory lane (again) was this week’s drive, the rather elegant and shooting brake-styled 2019 Kia ProCeed, formerly known as the pro cee’d.

Let’s not dwell on the semantics of the name — though I am tempted — but try to describe what the new Kia ProCeed offers car buyers.

A big part of the ProCeed’s charm is its rakish, shooting brake design lines. Kia says the ProCeed has the “space and versatility of a tourer in a five-door shooting brake body”.

Well, I say, good for Kia. The designers have not been afraid to take their lead from past classic car design — for example, the gran turismo (GT) influence in the Kia Stinger — and shape it into an unmistakably 21st century car.

Unless you are, like me, old school, the shooting brake concept might be lost on younger motorists today.

But that does not matter. Anyone can see by just looking at the new Kia ProCeed that it is a great-looking car.

You may not wish to load it up with your local shooting party but it will comfortably seat two adults with a young family in style.

The ProCeed is available as GT-Line (the car I drove), GT-Line S or high-performance GT model. The ProCeed GT-Line is available with a choice of two engines. The petrol option is the brand's all-new Kappa 1.4-litre T-GDi power unit, which produces 138bhp.

The ProCeed GT-Line S is only available with the 1.4 T-GDi engine, and is paired with the seven-speed auto dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Buyers can also specify an all-new Smartstream 1.6-litre CRDi (Common-Rail Direct injection) diesel engine. The 1.6-litre diesel engine in the ProCeed is the first Smartstream diesel engine from Kia.

The latter engine powered the test car I drove. As I recall, it was high-geared, which gave it great cruising capacity and flexibility from the six-speed manual transmission. Also it was economical: 56.5mpg on the combined cycle.

The infotainment system was an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system with navigation and Kia Connected Services powered by TomTom. This system enables full smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Android Auto is designed to work with Android phones running version 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher, while the Apple CarPlay system is compatible with the iPhone 5 and every iPhone released since.

The ProCeed GT-Line S features an eight-speaker JBL Premium sound system with Clari-Fi music restoration technology and wireless mobile phone charging.

Standard technologies include full Bluetooth smartphone integration, as well as automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats and smart entry system on all versions. In addition, there is a front wiper de-icer, electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors, and reversing camera with rear parking sensors and heated steering wheel.

A wireless smartphone charger, electric wide sunroof, heated outer rear seats and a smart power tailgate are featured on the

GT-Line S model.

Standard safety technologies include High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA).

Pedestrian detection is available as standard on all manual versions and the GT-Line S and as part of an optional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack on DCT versions of GT-Line and GT.

The ProCeed is also available with Lane Following Assist (LFA). Fitted as standard to the GT-Line S model, this detects road markings to help keep the ProCeed in the centre of its lane on the motorway, and controls acceleration, braking and steering.

The ProCeed comes with a choice of seven paint finishes. The Kia ProCeed GT-Line has 17-inch alloy wheels, while GT-Line S and GT model feature 18-inch wheels as standard.

Factfile

Kia ProCeed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line

• Test car price on the road: £24,690

• Engine: 1,598cc

• Transmission:

six-speed manual

• 0-60mph: 10 seconds

• Top speed: 124mph

• Combined fuel consumption: 56.5mpg

• CO2 emissions:

114 g/km

Specification includes:

• Six-speaker audio system

• DAB radio with MP3 compatability

• Kia Connected Services featuring Tom Tom Live

Words: Nigel Wigmore