Vauxhall has the X factor

IF you are looking for a family-sized SUV (sport utility vehicle) then Vauxhall’s Grandland X, which I have been driving recently is well worth a look.

It has proved a popular choice, with the new Grandland X — when it first was available to order in Europe — quickly reaching the 100,000 orders mark. Latterly, in early 2019, Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service ordered a fleet of eight, thereby confirming the all-purpose versatility of this vehicle.

You can see why: the Grandland X comes with all the equipment of a modern SUV but not with an overreaching price tag.

The Grandland X, already sporting a high level of technology, in its latest trim level adds more.

Vauxhall has introduced the top of the line Ultimate trim to the Grandland X. The Grandland X Ultimate has been teamed with the new 2.0-litre diesel engine that is supported by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new diesel engine is powerful and the eight-speed automatic gearbox operates smoothly in unison with the power plant.

The 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel (177PS) Blue Injection engine achieves official CO2 emissions of 128g/km and a combined fuel efficiency of 57.6mpg.

The Grandland X Ultimate adds adaptive cruise control, wireless mobile phone charging and Denon premium sound system.

These further additions get my vote because they are just the kind of features you need in any car today, big or small. They include heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, 360-degree panoramic camera and the premium LED adaptive forward lighting pack with projector headlights — available as standard for the Ultimate.

The driver can choose from five modes via a centre dial, with the IntelliGrip system immediately adapting engine and transmission control, torque distribution and ESP settings to ensure optimal contact to the driving surface.

Vauxhall’s latest addition to the “X” family also offers Adaptive Cruise Control with pedestrian detection, while Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Alert, and Advanced Park Assist are just some highlights available.

Euro NCAP awarded the Grandland X five stars on safety and earning high marks in four safety categories.

There are five modes for the driver to select from: Normal mode is activated as soon as the Grandland X is started. The electronic stability program (ESP) and traction control are calibrated for normal road driving conditions.

Snow mode ensures the best possible traction on icy and snowy surfaces. Traction control regulates the slip of the front wheels, slows the spinning wheel down and transfers the torque to the other front wheel.

Mud mode allows more slip on muddy surfaces, enabling the wheel with the least traction to spin when the vehicle is launching to ensure that mud is removed and the tyres can re-establish traction. Meanwhile, the wheel with the highest grip is provided with the highest torque (pulling power).

Sand mode allows a small amount of simultaneous wheel spin on the two driven wheels, enabling the Grandland X to advance and reducing the risk of sinking.

You can also switch the ESP off, which deactivates ESP and traction aids to give the driver complete autonomy. For safety, IntelliGrip automatically switches back to normal mode at speeds above 31 mph.

The Grandland X light functions include cornering light, high beam assist and auto levelling to give optimal illumination of the road ahead in all situations.

Engines for this model can be combined with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions plus start/stop as standard. The two-litre diesel comes exclusively with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine accelerates the Grandland X from nought to 62mph in 9.1 seconds and has a top speed of 133mph. The 1.6-litre diesel achieves fuel consumption of 65.7mpg on the combined cycle. The 1.2 all-aluminium Turbo petrol direct injection engine achieves 55.4mpg.

The Grandland X gives drivers an elevated seating position that is typical of an SUV and load volume is generous.

Grandland X drivers and passengers can enjoy top connectivity with latest generation Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible IntelliLink systems.

Grandland X is also available with Vauxhall’s personal connectivity and service assistant, OnStar, which includes a Wi-Fi Hotspot and additional services such as booking hotel rooms and searching for parking.

Smartphones can even be charged wirelessly and, for music fans who want to enjoy a top sound experience, a Denon premium sound system with eight loudspeakers and subwoofer is available.

Factfile

Vauxhall Grandland X Sport Nav 1.5 (130PS) Turbo D Start/Stop Blueinjection

Price of test vehicle: £28,965

Options on test vehicle:

• Park and Go Pack Two (£550)

• Winter Pack Two (£555)

• Heated windscreen (£105)

• Silver-effect roof rails (£150)

• Two-coat metallic paint (£570)

Standard features include:

• Navi 5.0 IntelliLink system

• Fully integrated European satnav system

• Smartphone projection, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

• Eight-inch colour touchscreen