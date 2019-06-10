Reinvented Micra is a great sport

NISSAN has launched an all-new special version, the Micra N-Sport, which I have been test-driving this week.

From the moment I got behind the wheel of the new Micra I was convinced it had undergone the genius of reinvention. The N-Sport proves a point that even such a transformation can be improved upon.

The Micra has been a tried and tested model for years but Nissan says the 2019 Micra N-Sport delivers exclusive design upgrades both inside and outside the car.

And being a big new Micra fan — you know, the one that looks nothing like your great aunt used to drive — I have been looking forward to sampling the upgrades.

Nissan says the Micra

N-Sport is designed to capitalise on the sporty design and fun-to-drive personality of the Micra.

Exterior upgrades feature carbon-style finish on the alloy wheels and door mirror caps, gloss black finish on side mouldings / front and rear bumpers,

N-Sport badge on the rear, rear privacy glass and halogen front fog lamps.

Interior upgrades include Alcantara / leather interior fabric, white air vents, a front seat arm rest, black interior headliner, sports-design floor mats and a rear view camera with parking sensors.

All this adds up to a more complete Micra and one that will appeal to those motorists who like all their creature comforts in small cars — and why not?

Optional extras on the

N-Sport include intelligent around view monitor, the New NissanConnect infotainment system, Bose personal audio, automatic air-conditioning and the safety pack.

This pack contains technologies such as intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning / prevention.

The N-Sport is available with three new powertrains — the 1.0-litre IG-T 100 PS manual and Xtronic, plus the DIG-T 117 PS manual — as well as the existing 1.5-litre dCi 90 PS diesel.

The car I was driving was equipped with the DIG-T 117 PS manual. This proved slick and quickly adaptable to all conditions.

The N-Sport is available in four body colours — Passion Red, Solid White, Gunmetal Grey and Enigma Black.

It is the second special version of the fifth-generation Micra, following the Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in September 2017.

Nissan’s all-new infotainment system is now available in the Micra hatchback.

NissanConnect is an advanced infotainment system that further enhances the relationship between driver and vehicle.

The benefit is integration of the owner’s smartphone with the vehicle, plus the ability to download map and software updates.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard on all grades, except the entry-level Visia.

Users are encouraged to download an all-new app — called Door to Door Navigation — to their smartphone. This unlocks enhanced functionality, such as planning a route before leaving home or office on their phone.

Once complete, they can send the destination directly to the car to start route guidance the moment they’re behind the wheel.

NissanConnect also features TomTom Premium Traffic, which provides

real-time traffic data.

Access to New NissanConnect is via a seven-inch head unit integrated centrally into the dashboard.

With multi-touch capability, its new features include single line search, a new function that speeds up and simplifies the process of finding a location.

The home screen can be customised via “drag and drop” functionality so users can set up shortcuts for regular tasks.

Voice recognition is accessed through the revised steering wheel buttons, making phone calls, having messages read out and controlling music — all carried out by voice command.

There are 2D Maps, which is standard for improved clarity, plus multi-touch capability to zoom in and out for enhanced detail or a wider view.

With “Find My Car”, the parking point can be logged as users flip the navigation back to their smartphone to walk to their destination.

Premium Traffic is free for five years, and transferrable to second and subsequent owners.

The Door to Door Navigation app, available from the Apple Store or Google Play, can be downloaded to a smartphone to access the full functionality of NissanConnect.

Words: Nigel Wigmore

Factfile

Nissan Micra N-Sport

Total price of test car: £19,580

• Colour: Echo Grey

• Expanded Micra range features new 1.0-litre IG-T 100 PS petrol engine, with manual and Xtronic automatic transmissions

• DIG-T 117 PS petrol unit creates new Micra with lowered ride height, revised suspension and sharper steering

• New Micra N-Sport special version delivers design upgrades