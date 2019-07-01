Sophisticated Range Rover embraces all the latest 21st century tech
A MEMORABLE cartoon in 1960 revealed how the British public appeared suddenly to become very ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
01/07/2019
HERE at Sonning Common Garage, our Customer Excellence Awards recognise us as a top performing retailer for the quality of service we give to you, the customer.
It shows our outstanding customer focus and dedicated service.
We are an award-winning Vauxhall dealer and have just won the coveted customer excellence award for the eighth year in a row.
When you visit Sonning Common Garage, you can rest assured that you will be receiving truly dedicated customer service.
Sonning Common Garage have gone that extra mile to help you and make you happy, and the award really is a sign of the hard work that’s gone into our consistent achievements and all-round high performance.
At Sonning Common Garage, you can discover your next Vauxhall among our diverse selection of new models and quality Approved Used vehicles.
From regular servicing and MOTs to extensive accident repairs, our master technicians can be trusted to keep your Vauxhall in peak condition.
Sonning Common Garage are Reading’s longest-serving Vauxhall retailer with an unrivalled reputation locally for sales and service.
We are proud to sponsor many local charities and events such as On your Bike, the Ways and Means Trust and the Fish minibus.
For more information, contact us on 0118 972 1114 or visit www.sonning commongarages.com
Sophisticated Range Rover embraces all the latest 21st century tech
A MEMORABLE cartoon in 1960 revealed how the British public appeared suddenly to become very ... [more]
Dealership’s customer service is honoured for an eighth year
HERE at Sonning Common Garage, our Customer Excellence Awards recognise us as a top performing ... [more]
New member is a big addition to the family
THE television soaps are always going on about how important “family” is to the smooth running of ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley oN THAMES
The Old Station Nursery, Henley on Thames Room Leader £22,000 - £23,000 a year Nursery Practitioner £18,144 - £20,995 a ...
Location WATLINGTON
Admin and Office Manager Jones and Jacob Ltd Watlington Monday – Friday 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (flexible) Our successful and ...