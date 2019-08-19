Almost 10,000 holidaymakers forget where they had parked

HONK if you’ve forgotten where you left your car.

With the holiday season in full swing, new research suggests nearly 50,000 drivers across Britain and Ireland are likely to forget where they parked their car at the airport this summer.

According to the research by Škoda, Manchester Airport has the highest number of forgetful parkers, with an estimated 9,671 drivers returning to the wrong parking zone.

London Luton has the second highest number of families, couples and motorists scurrying around looking for their car, with an estimated 6,630 drivers each year forgetting where they parked.

Although Heathrow has the highest visitor numbers in the UK, Škoda’s research found only around 3,911 drivers are likely to need help as they search for their vehicle.

Škoda has developed a solution to avoid the holiday parking blues. Via the carmaker’s Connect app, customers can use the “Last Parking Position” to locate their vehicle. Drivers can also use the “Honk and Flash” function to remotely honk the car’s horn and flash its headlights to help them pinpoint its exact position.

The 12 largest airports across the UK and Ireland saw a combined 252,763,000 passenger trips in 2018, with nearly 8,000,000 cars parked across the various airports.

With one in every 170 drivers who visit an airport forgetting where they parked, the total number of motorists forgetting the location of their vehicle last year could have reached around 48,000.