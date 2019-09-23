Mazda’s latest SUV is the perfect fit for anyone who cares about value

WHEN it comes to considering buying one of today’s larger SUVs, if you are particular about price then this 2019 offering from Mazda might fit the bill.

I say this upfront because often with the larger sport utility vehicles available to buy these days, attractive though they are they will usually cost you a pretty penny.

However, I have always thought that Mazda’s strength has been excellent value for money across its model range.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 I have been driving this week has 14 models in the revised line-up, so there should be one to suit different needs.

The all-important price range means that whatever CX-5 you might consider, you are looking at a price range of between £25,000 and under £40,000.

So, for example, if you go for the newly introduced GT Sport Nav+ model grade, the top price for the petrol model is £32,695 and £37,195 for the diesel option.

This is excellent value for money by any standards. Just consider for a moment that top brands of SUV can cost from £83,000. Another starting price is just under £40,000.

But with the Mazda CX-5 do you get comparable quality to a much higher priced SUV? For my money, with the CX-5 the standard of build quality standard is fine.

And if you choose your spec very carefully when buying (something I have been advising car buyers do for years), you can end up with a car that will fulfil all your needs at a price that won’t break the bank. So what’s new with the 2019 Mazda CX-5? In addition to the new GT Sport Nav+ model grade, Mazda says it has made “subtle revisions across the range”.

The range of Skyactiv engines remains unchanged but the new CX-5 now features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all models. There is also a revised climate control panel.

The current CX-5 was updated in the summer of 2018 with additional standard safety equipment, the introduction of a petrol automatic model and a power increase for the high-output 2.2-litre Skyactiv-D diesel engine.

There have been “subtle tweaks” to the CX-5’s suspension for better ride quality.

Available with a choice of front-wheel drive 165ps petrol and 184ps all-wheel drive diesel drivetrains, the GT Sport Nav+ has 19in bright alloy wheels.

Real wood and satin chrome on the dashboard and door trim inlays is matched to standard Nappa leather and black roof lining. There is also white LED illumination and a frameless rear view mirror.

Featured on this trim is a seven-inch colour TFT dial display and an exclusive steering wheel design with a chrome centre bezel and high-grade stitching. The standard Safety Pack for the GT Sport Nav+ includes Adaptive LED Headlights, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Smart City Brake Support and 360-degree view monitor.

All 2019 Mazda CX-5s feature standard equipment including LED headlights, auto power-folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control.

Highlights on Sport Nav+ cars include a reversing camera, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, Smart keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus a power lift tailgate and a windscreen projecting head up display that features Traffic Sign Recognition.

Standard safety equipment across the range includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic alert, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control and Lane Keep Assist. Other highlights include Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Grey Metallic paint.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda’s UK managing director, said that more than 80 per cent of CX-5s sold in the UK are Sport Nav+ trim.

“So with the introduction of the GT Sport Nav+ we have a new model that offers more exclusivity and interior comfort for discerning SUV buyers,” he added.

The Mazda CX-30 compact crossover joins Mazda’s SUV line up between the CX-3 and CX-5. Priced from £22,895, the 26-model line-up features five grades and two petrol engines.

I hope to review the new CX-30 soon. Mazda says that the CX-30 was designed to be “easy to drive”.

Factfile

• The 2019 Mazda CX-5 has a revised

14-model line-up

• The range-topping GT Sport Nav+ model has new levels of interior comfort and equipment

• Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM now standard across the range

• All 2019 Mazda CX-5s feature standard equipment including LED headlights, auto power-folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control