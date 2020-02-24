Monday, 24 February 2020

Durable off-roader stars in new Bond

LAND ROVER’S TV commercial for the eagerly awaited new Defender shows the off-roader launching into the air and being driven at high speed through swamps and rivers, writes Nigel Wigmore.

The commercial, due to air in Britain from March 20, features a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the new Defender in the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, which will be shown here in April.

Stunt coordinator Lee Morrison working alongside Oscar winner and special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould, led the chase sequence in the film.

“We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement,” said Morrison. He said they wanted to give Bond fans an insight into the challenge of producing an “incredible chase sequence” in No Time To Die.

Nick Collins, Land Rover Defender vehicle line director said: “We developed a new test standard for the Defender, the most challenging we’ve ever had and unique to this vehicle.

“Physical strength and durability is measured by a number of different tests including a bridge jump test which gave us confidence to deliver what the stunt team needed, with no modifications to the body structure except the installation of a roll cage.”

Putting these vehicles through their paces was Jessica Hawkins, who Morrison picked from motor racing’s Formula 3 W Series after spotting her potential.

Hawkins said: “It doesn’t get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it’s an honour to be a part of this movie. driving the new Defender. ”

