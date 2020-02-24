Monday, 24 February 2020

Aston auction sale

SILVERSTONE Auctions’ Race Retro auction has some of the finest classic and competition cars being offered at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, next Friday and Saturday (February 21 and 22).

A 1964 Aston Martin DB5 is quite possibly one of the very best examples available, having undergone a meticulous and methodical restoration.

It was in 2002 when this mammoth restoration project started and was fully documented over the next 10 years.

The work was quite extensive, including £20,000 being spent on re-building the engine to unleaded 4.2-litre specification, making it more powerful, but also improving the experience.

This is a car for a collector, with five miles since its restoration was finished in 2012 and now estimated at £725,000 to £825,000

