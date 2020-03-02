Supercar christened

THE eagerly-anticipated Maserati super sports car will be named MC20.

The car was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, will be built at the historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti and will have its worldwide debut at the end of May in Modena.

MC20 underlines the sporting credentials of the new model: MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020, the year which marks the start of a new phase in Maserati’s history.

The first racing car to wear the Trident logo was the Tipo 26, where the number indicated the year of manufacture, and in the same way, the MC20 will be the first car born in the new era of the Modena firm.