Saloon and estate models refreshed

VOLVO CARS has refreshed versions of the S90 saloon and V90 estate, including a refined exterior design and a brand-new, state-of-the-art sound system by Bowers & Wilkins.

In a broader portfolio upgrade, the company’s 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain options are now available on every Volvo model, further boosting the company’s electrified offer.

In terms of exterior design, Volvo designers have introduced a number of refinements on both the front and rear of the S90 and V90, including new foglights, a new spoiler design and a new lower front bumper.

On the V90, the most striking feature is a brand-new rear light design, including full LED-powered signature lighting and a sequential turn indicator. A range of new exterior colours and wheel options further improves options for personalisation.

Inside, a comprehensively upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system introduces an even better in-car sound experience, thanks to new features such as an upgraded amplifier, automatic vehicle noise cancellation and a new setting that mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club.

Another new feature inside is an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor. First developed for the Chinese market and now rolled out globally, it allows drivers to monitor interior air quality via the centre screen.