Morgan marks 70th

MORGAN has built the first of its limited-run Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition models, writes Nigel Wigmore.

The four cars, the first of 20 examples to be built, were completed at Morgan’s factory in Malvern Link.

Built to celebrate 70 years of Plus 4 production, each of the anniversary models will be individually numbered and built in a unique specification.

The production of the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition models follows the launch of the all-new Plus Four earlier in March 2020, which is underpinned by Morgan’s latest CX-Generation aluminium platform. The new Plus Four is referred to with a wordmark as opposed to the numerical reference of its predecessor, and will replace the outgoing 4/4, Plus 4 and Roadster.

The anniversary models will be the last to be built on Morgan’s traditional steel frame chassis, a version of which has been in production since the Morgan 4-4 was introduced in 1936.

First built in 1950, the Plus 4 is one of the company’s best-selling models throughout seven decades of production, and is admired by fans of Morgan worldwide. For the first time ever, the chassis will be painted in gold, highlighting its significance in Morgan’s 111-year history.