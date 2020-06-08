Sporty moderns and classic cars could be yours to enjoy this summer

THE June catalogue of Classic Car Auctions is starting to take shape with sporty moderns and classics as well as some very desirable high-performance convertibles and tourers already consigned, writes Nigel Wigmore.

The sale which is set to take place on June 27 will be screened live online and it promises to build on recent successes with some very desirable cars. The closing date for entries is June 15.

One of the lots, which will attract attention and looks fabulous in this glorious sunshine, is the 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG F1.

This is a superbly presented car in obsidian black and comes with the F1 Performance Pack, which at the time was worth £8,500. This included uprated Nurburgring sports suspension, bigger discs and brakes and the speed limiter was raised to 186mph. It has an estimate of £32,000 to £37,000 with just over 48,000 miles on the clock, a massive history file and the Vario Panoramic roof. This is a tremendous car to own.

Another fantastic German-engineered sportscar is the 1993 Porsche 928 GTS, a rare and sought after car, in right-hand drive.

The GTS was the final and ultimate incarnation of the long-lived 928 featuring a 5.4-litre V8 and this particular car has the Dynamic Kickdown automatic gearbox. With a tad over 70,000 miles on the clock and mechanically refreshed by Autombau Porsche after nearly 10 years in storage, it has an estimate of £30,000 to £35,000. A lovely example presented in Guards Red.

We now move on to two fine classics. The first is a 1970 Jaguar E-Type S2 Roadster estimated at £45,000 to £50,000. This is an original right-hand drive UK supplied car in Signal Red with a brand new black hood.

The current owner has kept the car is superb condition and comes with an interesting history file. Classic British elegance in time to enjoy this summer.

The second classic is the 1974 Ford Escort Mk1 RS2000 which was built in 1974 and first registered in 2004. It comes with documentation to confirm that this is a genuine RS2000 which has since been developed and used on retro rallies, endurance road events and navigation trials.

The sale includes all the original road car parts, which have been safely stored.

The car, when not in use, is kept in storage and is exceptionally well maintained. At £25,000 to £30,000 this is a cracking road registered RS set up for club level events.

Gary Dunne, the manager of Classic Car Auctions, said: “These are a superb selection of some of the early consigned cars.

“We have lots more going live in the next week and are still inviting entries, with the closing date being June 15.”

The live online auction takes place on Saturday, June 27. To view it, visit www.classiccarauctions.co.uk