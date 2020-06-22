Monday, 22 June 2020

Electric tourer

CITROËN has unveiled its 100 per cent electric car, the
ë-SpaceTourer.

It is a conventionally powered large multi-purpose vehicle that allows five to nine people to travel without compromising on comfort, versatility and design.

The high-tech model has good handling and it’s high front end allows it to dominate the road. It has outstanding boot volume, is easy to re-charge via a wallbox or public terminal and it also features connected services to help manage the vehicle systems.

The ë-SpaceTourer will be offered in the UK with a range of 143 miles. Using the MyCitroën app, users can manage the battery charging process and see how charging is progressing.

