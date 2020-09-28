Enhanced engines

Modern upgrade of timeless classic
A MEMORABLE moment occurred some years ago at the Geneva Motor Show when Ferrari unveiled a new ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
28/09/2020
THE Range Rover Sport has gained new upgrades to enhance its appeal in the luxury performance sport utility vehicle market, writes Nigel Wigmore.
New special edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and SVR Carbon Edition giving Range Rover Sport buyers more choice.
The new D350 is just one of the latest generation of Land Rover’s new six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines. They bring 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology to the Range Rover Sport for the first time and are RDE2-certified.
Modern upgrade of timeless classic
A MEMORABLE moment occurred some years ago at the Geneva Motor Show when Ferrari unveiled a new ... [more]
THE Range Rover Sport has gained new upgrades to enhance its appeal in the luxury performance sport ... [more]
Big beast that ticks all the boxes
THE big beasts of the car jungle have been under attack in recent years on all fronts but mostly ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Minibus Driver and Receptionist/Administrator Roles
Location Wallingford
School Receptionist/Administrator Cranford House is seeking to appoint an energetic and enthusiastic School ...