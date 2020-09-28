Enhanced engines

THE Range Rover Sport has gained new upgrades to enhance its appeal in the luxury performance sport utility vehicle market, writes Nigel Wigmore.

New special edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and SVR Carbon Edition giving Range Rover Sport buyers more choice.

The new D350 is just one of the latest generation of Land Rover’s new six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines. They bring 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology to the Range Rover Sport for the first time and are RDE2-certified.