Equally at home on road and racetrack

HYUNDAI Motor has unveiled the new i30 N, which comes with an enhanced design, a new wet-type eight-speed dual clutch transmission (N DCT), and new advanced driver assistance and safety features, providing drivers with a better experience whether they’re on the road or on the track.

With a variety of new features to improve every day and high-performance driving situations, the new i30 is truly a racetrack-capable everyday sports car.

The i30 N became Hyundai’s first high-performance production car when it launched in 2017. So far, over 25,000 i30 N units have been sold in Europe.

As well as offering a range of design and driving enhancements, the i30 N is equipped with more lightweight materials, resulting in more agility and better handling.

Like the previous version, it is available in both hatchback and fastback body types.

Thomas Schemera, executive vice-president and head of product division at Hyundai, said: “Since its market debut in 2017, the Hyundai N original high-performance car has received multiple outstanding reviews and awards. Drivers seeking maximum fun-to-drive on the road as well as on the track, now receive an even wider range of performance and design features.

“Especially the new design, new wheels, N Light Seats and the new wet-type eight-speed dual clutch transmission, make the Hyundai N experience sportier and more convenient than ever before.”

The i30 N’s design can be described in three words: performance, emotion, statement. Beyond a styling exercise, performance defines the changes made for the i30 N. Every design feature around the car has been developed with focus on dynamic performance.

At the front, the N signature can be found on the wide centre grille. Its sharp mesh design reminds the viewer of airplane wings and has been optimised to allow efficient engine cooling.

Other design enhancements include new LED headlamps with V-shaped Daytime Running Lights. Meanwhile, the outer bumper corners, incorporate air curtains to significantly improve the airflow and reduce turbulence into the wheel housing.

The new i30 hatchback N features an updated rear end design, while the rear of the new i30 Fastback N remains unchanged. On the hatchback, the large wing spoiler with the distinctive N triangular brake light creates downforce and excellent balance, while the rear lamps have also been updated and feature a new LED signature.

Two large exhaust pipes integrated into the lower bumper diffuser complete the image of the pure high-performance i30 N.