British car launch at pop-up motor show

A NEW concept in automotive exhibitions opens its doors this weekend, writes Nigel Wigmore.

It has been created by the team behind the British Motor Show, which is launching a series of portable pop-up shows in the run-up to the big event in 2021.

The first show is laid out with social distancing and current healthcare guidance front-of-mind. It is now open at the Festival Place shopping centre in Basingstoke and will run until Christmas Eve.

As well as featuring the latest new models from a selection of local retailers, the show will include a number of other interesting cars including electric vehicles (EVs), plus motorcycles and retro-electric cars, which have been converted to use modern drivetrains.

Between now and Christmas, the venue will also be used for new product launches, including the world premiere of an all-new British-designed model.

During launch week, exhibits include a 150,000-mile Tesla to demonstrate the longevity of EV drivetrains, an Electric 2CV and a unique mini that will be used in next year’s Motor Show live arena.

Other features include supercar displays, driving simulators, a giant Scalextric track and surprise “guest” cars during the course of the event. The free-to-enter exhibition uses 6,000 sq ft of retail space and footfall is expected to top five million.

Other features planned during the 10-week show will include “Ask the Experts”, with consumer specialists on hand to answer car buying and maintenance queries, an online search engine to help you find your automotive match and car-themed retailers offering gifts.

Andy Entwistle, chief executive of the British Motor Show who is behind the event, said: “The pop-up show is the perfect creche for car fans and is a brand-new concept in car events, designed to operate within the parameters of current social distancing measures.

“We’ve developed a way in which people can still go to a car show, experience a great selection of cars both new and old and meet like-minded enthusiasts in a responsible manner as we build up to the big event next summer, when hopefully car shows will be back with a bang.

“Festival place is the perfect venue for our very first pop-up. It’s a fantastic modern shopping centre with an average of 450,000 people through the door each week, giving us and our exhibitors a great audience and the venue could not have been more keen on making this happen.”