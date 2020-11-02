‘Go-anywhere attitude’ ensures updated icon is chip off old block

THE world will have to wait until next spring to see the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

Meanwhile, one of the non-human stars of the latest 007 film — this week’s drive, the all-new Land Rover Defender — can already be seen on British roads.

The long-awaited new Defender took more than 70 years to evolve: the first generation appeared back in 1948.

Diehard Defender fans today might bristle at the thought of an upstart new version but this

re-imagined model is very much a vehicle fit for the 21st century.

Whereas the original Defender remained one of the truly unsullied vehicles around — driving it in 2020 would be little different from driving it in the Fifties — the new one is loaded with technology.

However, its designers who had the difficult task of bringing the Defender up to date have been painstakingly mindful of its history.

There are various “cues” and references to the old model throughout the new Defender including attractive Alpine light windows in the roof.

But this new Defender is a chip off the old block. The stunt drives in the new Bond movie involving the Defender are evidence enough that it is capable of going just about anywhere on any terrain no matter how tough.

Not surprising when you consider the new Defender went through more than 62,000 tests before the engineers signed it off.

During development, prototype models covered thousands of miles in harsh environments, ranging from the 50-degree heat of the desert and sub 40-degree cold of the Arctic to altitudes of 10,000ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

The Defender petrol line-up comprises a four-cylinder P300 and a six-cylinder P400, featuring Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology. Alternatively, there is a pair of four-cylinder diesels — the D200 and D240 — both of which deliver fuel economy of 37.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 199g/km.

Since I have spent some time with the Defender, Land Rover announced that there are now advanced new powertrains available, together with new model specifications and more options.

For 2021 there is an advanced new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) model — the P400e. Combining a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, the 404PS P400e delivers “substantial torque” alongside low running costs. CO2 emissions are 74g/km and combined economy achieves 85.3mpg.

This Defender will run in all-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for up to 27 miles (43km), including off-road where the immediate torque from the electric motor makes Defender more capable.

Permanent all-wheel drive and a twin-speed automatic gearbox, centre differential and optional Active Locking Rear Differential ensure the Defender can tackle the most difficult surfaces. Configurable Terrain Response is a first on New Defender. This allows experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit conditions.

Inexperienced drivers yet to savour the joy of off-road driving can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent Auto function.

Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touchscreen.

Land Rover is determined not to stand still in giving the new Defender as much appeal today as in the past.

The Defender has Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving remote updates. By downloading data while owners are asleep at home or away in another location, the Defender receives electronic updates without delay and with no need to visit a Land Rover dealership.

The Defender 110 I have been driving offers five, six or five-plus two seating configurations, with a load space behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075-litres, and as much as 2,380-litres when the second row is folded.

Features include a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional centre front “jump” seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers.

Part of the designers reinvention of familiar Defender trademarks for the new vehicle, were to create its “purposeful upright stance” and the Alpine light windows in the roof. The side-hinged rear tailgate has been kept and also the externally mounted spare wheel both key original features.

Rubberised flooring provides a brush or wipe clean interior. All this fond detail should please even the most sceptical of Defender fans. I liked the square, solid stance of the new Defender and its go-anywhere attitude.

This is a large, hardy vehicle that will suit those who admire the ingenuity of those who thought up the original Defender and the designers and engineers of today who have given this true automotive icon new life.