Plug-in hybrid has best of both worlds

ŠKODA is continuing its ambitious electrification programme with the addition of a new iV plug-in hybrid model to its award-winning Octavia range.

Using the same petrol/electric drivetrain technology seen in the Superb iV and the Octavia vRS iV, the new Octavia iV is priced from £30,795 OTR and is available in hatch and estate forms.

Thanks to its plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the Octavia iV is the most fuel-efficient Octavia ever built with a WLTP fuel consumption as low as 282.5 -188.3mpg. CO2 outputs are equally impressive at just 22-33g/km on the combined cycle.

Key to the Octavia iV’s low fuel consumption is its advanced petrol/electric plug-in hybrid system that combines the strength and cruising ability of a four-cylinder 1.4 TSI petrol engine with a high-torque, zero emissions 85kW electric motor. The total power output of the hybrid system is 204PS while torque is a remarkable 350Nm.

Power for the electric motor comes from a 13kWh battery back located in the floor, ahead of the rear axle.

The Octavia iV has an all-electric WLTP driving range of up to 43 miles and features a host of driving modes that owners can fine-tune to their needs. For example, selecting E-mode will keep the Octavia in electric drive only and is perfect for driving in urban areas or on short commutes.

In Hybrid mode, the car’s electronic control unit continuously assesses the current driving situation. As soon as the vehicle is in motion, interaction between the petrol engine and electric motor is automatically regulated.

Either they complement one another when used simultaneously, or the electronics activate only one of them. Hybrid mode also offers the option of charging the battery via recuperation or the engine while the car is moving. This allows the driver to set their own desired battery level.

If the current charge is below the specified amount, the vehicle tops up the battery using the petrol engine and brake energy recovery until the desired mark is reached. If the current charge is higher than specified, the energy is used until the desired level is met, and this is then maintained.

The system can also operate completely autonomously in Hybrid Auto mode. This means the control unit decides based on the current driving situation when to draw power from the battery and when to recharge it using recovered energy.

In Hybrid mode, an output of 150PS is always available. This can be boosted to 204PS in kickdown by pressing the accelerator pedal down fully or selecting Sport mode.