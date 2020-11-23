Magazine and car dealer scholarship

BMW UK and British Vogue have partnered to launch a scholarship

programme.

This comprises a four-month paid scholarship placement. The first one begins in February 2021, across both Vogue’s London offices and BMW’s offices in London and Farnborough.

To encourage applications from a broad range of 18- to 24-year-old candidates with diverse skills, the brands have partnered with several organisations, charities and academies to promote the scholarship including; Access Aspiration, Brixton Finishing School, Lecture in Progress, The Dots and BYP Network.

Applications are now open and the three successful candidates will undertake the paid placement with the British Vogue Publishing and BMW UK Marketing departments.

British Vogue and BMW will coach and develop the successful candidate by providing mentors, projects to collaboratively work on, training to develop their true potential and introductions to key departments across both businesses.

Michelle Roberts, marketing director at BMW UK, said: “We’re proud to launch this brand-new scholarship programme in partnership with British Vogue at a time when young people are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of training and employment.”

“BMW has a long history of fostering emerging talent and driving inclusivity across all aspects of our business — from marketing disciplines to automotive design, bringing young people into fulfilling engineering and technology careers including our game changing ‘Girls Go Technical’ work experience programme.

“Our ambition is to attract a much broader range of people to the automotive industry and this scholarship is another step on our journey to delivering this.

“This scheme offers three young people with ambition, a creative eye and keen attention to detail the unique opportunity to kick-start their career with two of the UK’s market-leading brands.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 11. For more information, visit https://condenastuk.avature

.net/careers/JobDetail/

British-Vogue-X-BMW-UK-Scholarship-Programme/2333