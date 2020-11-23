No hassle hybrid took me to my happy place

IF you have driven or owned a Toyota Yaris of old then you will be convinced of this small car’s reputation of being a stayer.

Indeed, Toyota has sold the Yaris since 1999 with great success. However, for fans and for newcomers to this fine little car, the all-new, fourth generation Yaris Hybrid is something else entirely.

The reason for this is that the new Yaris Hybrid has been, says the Japanese car-making giant, “designed to be agile on crowded and confined urban streets”, and that this is “reflected in its compact proportions and tight turning radius”.

This agility and ease of passage is apparent when you get behind the wheel of the new 2020 Yaris Hybrid. But it’s not just that: this car looks the part. When I compare this new version to the one I drove and wrote about in this column in 2013, I find the change for the better in the 2020 car quite extraordinary.

But I think what I liked most about the test car I have been driving this week was its cracking new power source.

It uses the latest evolution of Toyota’s fourth generation hybrid electric powertrain giving better fuel economy, lower emissions and a greater capability to operate on its electric power alone, at higher speeds and over longer distances. To reach this happy place with the new Yaris Hybrid, Toyota says it took on board “constructive criticisms” from Yaris Hybrid drivers.

Overtaking acceleration was an issue so acceleration time from 50 to 75mph has been cut by two seconds to 8.1 seconds.

Drivers also wanted and have got quicker and more responsive acceleration at lower speeds, for example when negotiating a roundabout; and more acceleration when driving on open, winding roads, to “create a stronger fun-to-drive” quality.

I think even beyond the marketing hyperbole, it is fair to say that with regard to the 2020 Yaris Hybrid, Toyota has delivered. This latest version was fun to drive because of its agility and willingness to perform.

The car’s all-electric EV capabilities have been transformed: speeds of up to 80mph can be reached and EV driving is possible for longer periods in urban traffic.

This means drivers can enjoy many of the benefits of a battery electric vehicle, but at a lower price. Because the car is a self-charging hybrid there are no concerns about when or where the battery can be recharged.

That last bit gets my vote. After driving this Yaris Hybrid and its bigger brother, the C-HR self-charging hybrid, if I was buying a car whose “green” credentials were good then this is the type of vehicle I would go for.

One day, drivers and carmakers will realise that your average motorist does not want the bother of a plug-in hybrid that you also must fuel up, but something simpler and convenient.

CO2 emissions on this new Yaris Hybrid have dropped to 92g/km and the WLTP combined cycle fuel economy figure is from 68.9mpg, a 22 per cent improvement (data for Icon grade with 16in wheels).

These values are unprecedented for a Toyota model and demonstrate the ability of hybrid electric technology to deliver even higher efficiency, without sacrificing performance.

Although buyers might be oblivious to the fact, this new driveabilty of the Yaris Hybrid is due to Toyota’s first application of the Toyota New Global Architecture — TNGA. This the carmaker says is all about adopting a new philosophy to building a small car, as well as introducing the modular GA-B platform that will underpin a series of new models.

The GA-B platform is central to Yaris Hybrid’s improved dynamic performance, giving a lower centre of gravity and much greater body rigidity. It also enabled the designers to “create a more distinctive and powerful-looking car with an appealing and individual identity”.

Now there is definitely something in that last statement. This new Yaris Hybrid looks like a stylish small car, which was not always the case in older models.

So, in keeping with a modern 21st century style driving ethos, the new Yaris Hybrid can operate for a significant amount of the time with zero emissions, just like a battery electric vehicle, but with no concerns about recharging. What’s not to like about that?