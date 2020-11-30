Make your mark with model that’s on trend

THE legendary MG marque — one of Britain’s finest past carmakers — is now Chinese owned, which is the way of the world these days.

Nevertheless, one new MG I drove recently did the famous old brand proud. The MG HS sport utility vehicle (SUV) was “comfortable, economical and roomy”, I wrote, and attractively priced.

This week it was my turn to drive another model in the MG stable, the MG 3, the baby super mini of the model range.

I may be getting old but the test car had added green and white stripes, which did not exactly enhance its overall appearance.

“Go-fast” stripes, as we used to call them, don’t do much for a car these days. Certainly, my first impression was that this did not help the MG 3’s overall design.

And yet when I came to check out the spec on the MG 3, I could see that the variety of stripes available is comprehensive: from White Trophy to Popping Prosecco (sic) stripes with variations in between. Oh, well, maybe it’s just me...

There are six distinctive colours in the range offering customers colour variation, including the “eye-catching” Hello Yellow, a warm Spiced Orange and or the sophistication of Laser Blue. Other colours in the range are Ruby Red, Arctic White and Aspen Silver.

MG says the first-generation MG 3 “provided over a million design variations, allowing customers to really make their stamp on the car”. So there you have it, so much for my misgivings about stripes on cars.

The colour and trim team at MG’s Longbridge-based Design Studio, tapped into textile, graphic and colour trends in the fashion industry and “brought these to bear in an automotive context”.

Aside from that, this small car is a snip at a starting price of £12,195. There are three different versions offered in the MG 3 line-up; the entry grade Explore, mid grade Excite and the Exclusive.

All versions come with Bluetooth telephone and audio streaming and AUX/USB as standard, while Excite and Exclusive have an 8in colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, DAB radio and steering wheel audio controls.

The graphics on the touchscreen are simplicity itself, which is something to be thankful for when more expensive technology usually proves too complicated. The Exclusive version adds a reversing camera.

Each model in the line up has twin front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, corner brake control, hill hold control and traction control as standard.

The MG 3 claims to have one of the most spacious cabins in the super mini class. Certainly, once inside the car you are aware that it is surprisingly roomy. MG says it has “class-leading head and leg room for five people.”

The boot space is also impressive for a car in this category, with designers managing to optimise the space so that it has 285 litres of capacity.

MG puts a 7-year/80,000-miles warranty on the MG 3. The new warranty is transferrable to any new owner and guarantees genuine replacement MG parts for the full term.

The MG 3 is powered by a DOHC VTI-TECH 4-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and reaches 0–60 miles per hour in 10.4 seconds.

One bit of important news from MG is that the new MG HS Plug-in SUV went on sale last month with an entry-level price of £29,995. This together with the ZS EV adds to MG’s electrified drivetrain line-up.

This is MG’s first model to feature a Plug-in Hybrid drivetrain, using the existing model’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine working in tandem with a 90KW electric motor. This gives an EV-only range of 32 miles with zero emissions.

I think young drivers today are more canny than many in the new car trade might give them credit for: they demand quality as well as value for money. That’s why the general quality of cars these days is of a high standard, otherwise no one would buy them.

I think if MG can adapt some of the ingenuity its designers came up with for the MG HS and apply it to the MG 3 then the brand’s chances of success in this most competitive of sectors would be greatly improved.