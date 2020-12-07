Estate range shows size really matters

THE Golf Estate arrives in the UK available to order now in a diverse range of specification and drivetrain configurations split across three new trim levels: Life, Style and R-Line, writes Nigel Wigmore.

The new Alltrack variant also makes its first appearance and is characterised by increased ground clearance, an all-terrain look and 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive.

The initial wave of engine and gearbox options in the new Golf Estate opens with a 1.0-litre 110 PS engine, fitted with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, but available also as an eTSI-designated 48V mild-hybrid powerplant with the brand’s seven-speed DSG transmission.

Performance figures for the range of engines offered in the Golf Estate and Golf Alltrack are undeniably respectable: the Alltrack is capable of 0 to 62 mph in as little as 7.1 seconds

(2.0-litre 200 PS TDI), while even the entry level 1.0-litre 110 PS TSI unit will carry the Golf Estate to 62 mph from a standing start in a sprightly 10.5 seconds.

Clearly identifiable as a sibling of the new Golf hatchback, today’s Estate family of models features a longer roof line and more muscular shoulder section which combine to give it a more overtly sporty appearance than its predecessor.

The increase in length also alters the car’s proportions, making the Golf Estate appear more substantial but also lower. The new model is 4,633 mm in length and now boasts a wheelbase of 2,686 mm (respectively 349 mm and 66 mm increases compared with its predecessor). The new Golf Estate is 1,789 mm wide and 1,455 mm high (without roof rails). In comparison, the current Golf hatchback is 4,284 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2,619 mm. The height and width of both Golf versions are identical.

Larger external dimensions translate into more useable space inside this new estate. Five occupants can be transported comfortably, while the car’s extra capacity is most noticeable in the rear where maximum legroom increases from 903mm to 941mm.

Luggage space is enhanced, too. When loaded to the top edge of the rear seat backrest, today’s Golf Estate offers 611 litres of storage space (six litres more than the Golf Estate Mk 7) and when loaded to the roof with the integrated luggage net partition up to the front seat backrests, the volume increases to 1,642 litres (up 22 litres).