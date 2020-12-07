Larger than life pick-up has cutting edge engine

I HAVE unashamedly enjoyed this week driving a type of vehicle that will have to be on its mettle to survive the coming

decades.

At present, this week’s drive, the Isuzu D-Max Blade pick-up truck is riding high. It recently won

Pick-up of the Year 2020 at a prestigious industry event.

In the summer Isuzu said the D-Max recorded its “strongest-ever sales performance for July, up 50 per cent on the same month last year”.

The immediate threat on the horizon though for these big workhorse-type of vehicles that have evolved into leisure sports utility vehicles (SUVs) has to be the Government’s green strategy.

From 2030, new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK. How this will affect leisure and work vehicles such as pick-ups is not yet clearly known.

But in the race to clean up motoring, the UK is now in second place after Norway, which has a fossil fuel vehicle abolition date of 2025.

So large vehicles such as the Isuzu D-Max Blade with powerful diesel engines will be looking to evolve. The launch of the all-new D-Max comes in 2021.

William Brown, managing director of Isuzu UK, said the all-new D-Max would “raise the bar in the pick-up segment for comfort and safety while “retaining Isuzu’s traditional strengths of durability and practicality”.

And that is the attraction for me of these larger than life pick-ups that are so different to drive from your average family car.

Underneath the bonnet was a powerful turbo-diesel engine, which achieves Euro 6 emission standards. The aim of Euro 6 is to reduce levels of harmful car and van exhaust emissions, both in petrol and diesel cars.

So will these vehicles in future be powered solely by electric power or hybrid — a combination of electric power and a smaller internal combustion engine? That is a question that so far remains unanswered.

I hope these types of vehicles continue to exist because apart from being great to drive the pickup is useful to own.

The Isuzu D-Max Blade, the model I was driving, was as at home hauling DIY rubbish to the tip as it was on a supermarket-shopping trip.

Buyers can choose from colour-coded Aeroklas canopy or Mountain Top roller cover with rear style bar. I prefer the canopy, which proved extremely useful.

It was great to drive on the motorway, too, reaching a steady cruising speed with ease, which it could maintain all day long.

It was comfortable too, with some nice touches including illuminated front foot-wells and aluminium doorsills, and Blade puddle lamps to make it easier when entering and leaving the cab. Infotainment was provided by a 9in Multifunction Colour Touchscreen with satellite navigation. There was DAB radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear USB ports and an HDMI port. There were also 12v power sockets to charge items like phones and laptops.

The interior was not utilitarian with carpet floor trim and Blade branded carpet mats. Blade leather seats were heated up front and there was automatic air conditioning and a height-adjustable leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.

The headlights on main beam were extraordinary, lighting up the road ahead as if it were daylight. These were projector headlights, plus LED daytime running lights and fog lights all as standard.

Handy extras include a durable rear load liner, which protects the load bed and a tailgate damper that ensures that the tailgate lowers with a gentle opening action.

I really hope these types of vehicles, pick-ups and SUVs, will evolve into modes of transport that are acceptable in an environment-conscious world.

I think they will, as it certainly is not beyond the capabilities of today’s car and vehicle designers to provide large green vehicles in future.