Good for soul every day of week

THE open-top car has always symbolised

personal freedom, something that sadly has been missing from our lives in recent months.

And the convertible, or cabriolet as it is sometimes called, has most often been associated with the classic sports car.

However, the sports car in its purest form has almost been eclipsed by the trend in car production towards sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and now electric vehicles (EVs).

Yet there is one car that thankfully remains a constant reminder of sports cars of old and the freedom associated with driving them.

But it is important to note that unlike some reinvented models, the Mazda MX-5 has remained true to its original.

Driving the MX-5 this week, I was struck by its unique appeal. There is no reason why this car should not remain a constant favourite for years to come.

Indeed, the MX-5 has sold more than one million cars since its launch in 1989.

Although it owes its original inspiration to classic sports cars of old, Mazda has no intention of standing still in developing the car further to suit a rapidly changing modern world of cars.

For example, now the car comes with Skyactiv-X, which introduced to the world the first production compression ignition petrol engine.

If you are not hardy enough for the full top-down treatment, the MX-5 RF, is the latest adaptation of the MX-5. Designed as a fastback, the MX-5 RF has a three-piece power retractable roof that, when opened, leaves the rear buttressed section in place to create a “convertible atmosphere”.

Purists might not like the idea behind the RF but I enjoyed driving the car last year. However, nothing quite beats driving a top-down classic MX-5 on a warm summer’s afternoon, something to look forward to in 2021.

The fourth generation MX-5 staked its claim for being up-to-the-minute by featuring SKYACTIV technology, including that new 1.5-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox.

This added technology makes for fast, slick driving, as I discovered around the lanes and by-ways of the Cotswolds as well as on motorways.

The roadster’s classic front-midship engine, rear-wheel drive layout and near perfect 50:50 front-rear weight distribution all adds up to sports car driving at its finest.

Inside, the car somehow still retains its cosy, sports car feel that has been apparent in all MX-5s over the years. But there is nothing cosy about its performance: the MX-5 you learn is there to be driven, and the harder the better.

Now Mazda has added

i-ACTIVSENSE active safety technology and MZD Connect, the company’s in-car connectivity concept.

The updated 2020 MX-5 features a 10-model line-up — four Convertibles and six RFs — the 132ps 1.5-litre Convertible is offered in SE-L and Sport trim, while the 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine is matched to Sport Tech and the new range-topping GT Sport Tech trim.

As with the Convertible, SE-L and Sport trim RF’s are powered by the 1.5-litre engine, while Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech come with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine. In addition, 2.0-litre RFs in both trim levels come with the option to choose an automatic gearbox.

New for the 2020 Mazda MX-5, the GT Sport Tech flagship model is marked out by 17-inch BBS alloy wheels and burgundy Nappa leather seats, while across the whole range the MX-5 is available with Polymetal Grey Metallic paint for the first time. It also has extra standard safety equipment: from Sport models and above, the MX-5 features include Front Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition and Driver Attention Alert.

On the occasion of the MX-5’s recent 30th anniversary, Tom Matano, the designer who was responsible for the MX-5’s original concept, said: “I couldn’t imagine what the MX-5 would be like in 30 years, but Mazda has stayed true to the concept of building a car you can love.”

I think that idea of having great affection for a car when we live in an age where there is great abstraction from any sentimental attachment to a car is still valid.

But it can only happen with a car such that genuinely grabs you from the first moment you get behind the wheel.

I once owned a MGA with a hood you dropped and packed away by hand. It was one of the original great British sports cars and was fabulous to drive.

Every time I drive an MX-5 that feeling I used to get as a young driver at the wheel of my MGA comes flooding back.

Increasingly, we might see sport cars being brought out for a careful spin on a Sunday afternoon. However, spending some time with the new 2020 MX-5 proves it is one of those rare cars that can quite happily perform every day of the week.

And with freedom to come and go a precious commodity these days we would surely be best served by holding on to those things that are simply good for the soul.