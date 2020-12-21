Icon goes electric without losing bite

THE AC Cobra — one of my all-time favourite sports cars — has gone electric.

I never thought I would write those words because the truly iconic AC Cobra is one of the macho muscle sports cars of all time. But this is the way of the motoring world.

This super sports car becomes an EV in the shape of the AC Cobra Series 4–electric.

But those fans of the AC Cobra like myself who might be worried at the prospect might want to think again.

The new EV version achieves 0-62 mph in a blistering 3.8 seconds.

Actually, this is one of the advantages of EVs: because torque (pulling power) is instantaneous (there are no engine revs to build up) acceleration is instantaneous as well.

All you have to worry about is how much you might be taking out of the battery range.

AC has introduced a power system for a new age thanks to the services of its new Derby-based technical partner Falcon Electric.

Falcon says: “We are a hard-core technology company with the mission to make electric vehicles exciting.”

So the car has 460 kw power, 1,000 NM torque, 54 kwh battery pack, and achieves 0-62 mph in a quick 3.8 seconds.

There is a 200 mile range and a gross weight of less than 1,190 kg.

“The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now”, said Alan Lubinsky, the man whose vision, drive and energy have sustained AC Cars for almost a quarter of a century.

He added: “Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner.

“Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years”.

Reservations for production cars are now being taken on the AC Cars Website, info@accars.eu, and first customer deliveries of the car are expected in summer of 2021.

The retail selling price for the AC Cobra Series 4–electric will be £168,000, plus any on the road charges.