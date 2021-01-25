True all-rounder puts safety first

SEAT got off to a great start to the New Year when this week’s drive, the Leon, won one of the most prestigious European car manufacturing prizes.

The new Seat Leon was voted Autobest 2021, the European accolade for the Best Buy Car of Europe 2021. The award has been running since 2001.

In December, my drive this week — the estate version — was named one of the UK’s best cars for towing at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year Awards.

This should be good news for motorists in 2021 who fancy caravanning but do not want to buy a big towing vehicle, such as a 4x4 or sport utility vehicle.

The Autobest jury, made up of a panel of 31 motoring journalists, praised Leon’s blend of driving dynamics, availability of powertrains including plug-in hybrid

(e-Hybrid), and advanced connectivity.

On top of that the new Leon’s safety equipment, including a new centre airbag, netted it a maximum five-star rating from Euro NCAP under new, more rigorous testing standards.

This is the second time in Seat’s 70-year history that the carmaker has taken the top honour, following Ateca’s win in 2017. Since its introduction in 1998, Seat has sold 2.3 million Leon vehicles worldwide. Certainly I found the estate version of the Leon I have been driving an excellent all-rounder and a very handy size of car.

Often estates can be plain cumbersome, generally because they are too large and airy.

The Leon estate SE Dynamic 1.5 TSI was compact enough to be handy for transporting people and luggage yet swift to drive.

I was not able to tow a caravan with this car but I have no doubt it would have proved willing if asked. One thing common to all Seat cars I have found is an innate willingness to perform.

However, power-wise the test car was equipped with the 130PS engine while the Leon Estate FR manual that won the Caravan Weight 1100-1200kg class had a 1.5 TSI 150PS engine. That extra power must have made a difference.

Seat is proud of its award-winning model. Cupra chief executive Wayne Griffiths said: “The Seat Leon has been improving generation after generation. In 2019, the Leon was the best-selling car for Seat with more than 150,900 vehicles delivered, as well as being the best-selling car in Spain during the past five years.”

He said the new Leon was the “safest, most connected and with the widest range of engines the brand has ever seen”.

In the sense of connectivity, which after all is increasingly important to motorists, Seat says the new Leon is the brand’s first “fully connected” vehicle.

In the car, Full Link offers Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connections. Away from the vehicle, users can access their vehicle’s data remotely via Seat Connect as well as manage the battery charging and control the electronic air conditioning (plug-in hybrid models only).

The new Leon also features Car2X connectivity. This is a cloud-based technology that enables drivers to receive advanced road warnings.

This includes the status of upcoming traffic lights or an incident on a nearby motorway, or whether traffic lights are about to turn from green to red, with traffic information appearing in real time on screen.

There are new powertrains — petrol (TSI), diesel (TDI), mild-hybrid (eTSI), and plug-in hybrid (eHybrid). Safety is an important factor on the new Leon. The MQB (Modular Quer Baukasten) Evo architecture provides a “strong and stiff safety cell”.

This allows the integration of some of advanced driver assistance systems, including Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control and Emergency Assist 3.0. Seat says this makes the Leon the safest car it has produced to date.