Cultivated ‘hybrid’ has lower centre of gravity

THE reimagining of popular models of cars has become a sophisticated and lucrative “sideline” for carmakers in recent years.

I say sideline because the hardest thing for any carmaker to achieve is the successful launch of a brand new model.

In 2021, the Fiat 500 has become so sophisticated that it is hard to imagine what the original looked like — though back in the day I owned two in succession.

In fact, the 500 goes way back. Originally, it was a rear-engine, four-seater city car made by Fiat from 1957 to 1975.

In 2007, the 50th anniversary of the 500, Fiat launched a new 500, inspired by the 1957 model, only this time featuring a front-mounted engine and front-wheel drive.

But the celebrations for this modern classic did not stop there. In 2017, Fiat celebrated the 60th anniversary by exhibiting the car at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. So with all those antecedents in mind, I was looking forward to driving this week’s featured car, the Fiat 500 BSG Lounge Hybrid.

Last year was another milestone in Fiat’s history. The electrification of the brand began with the launch of the new mild hybrid versions of the Fiat 500 and the Panda.

In case you were not sure, a mild hybrid is a car with an internal combustion engine equipped with an electric machine (one motor/generator in a parallel hybrid configuration), thereby allowing the engine to be turned off whenever the car is coasting, braking, or stopped, yet restart quickly.

The Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda are available with a new petrol mild hybrid engine that combines the latest three-cylinder FireFly 1.0-litre engine family with a 12-volt BSG electric motor and a lithium battery that delivers 70hp (51kW).

In keeping with a trend to produce a “family” of models — be they city cars or sport utility vehicles (SUVs) — Fiat has created the Fiat 500 “family”.

This consists of the 500, 500X and 500L, and all enjoy a “refresh” for 2021 with updated trim levels, exterior colours and interior designs.

Compared to the outgoing 1.2-litre 69hp petrol engine, the mild hybrid version improves fuel efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions on the road by up to 30 per cent without impeding performance.

Fiat says it also ensures a very high standard of driving comfort, thanks to the BSG system, allowing for a quiet, vibration-free restart of the internal combustion engine in Stop&Start mode.

This technology allows the internal combustion engine to switch off by shifting into neutral, even at speeds below 18mph. The dashboard, which displays information on the hybrid system, prompts the driver when to shift.

The mild hybrid propulsion unit used in the Panda and 500 receives a six-gear manual transmission (transverse gearbox, front-wheel drive), aimed at improving fuel economy in out-of-town driving, thanks to new low-friction bearings and gaskets and the use of a specific high-efficiency lubricant.

The new system also involves lowering the entire power unit 45mm so that the car behaves better on the road thanks to the lower centre of gravity.

So the Fiat 500 faces a brave new world of electric vehicles with confidence. Certainly on the evidence of a drive in the 500 mild hybrid you can see that this is a car that is happy in its 21st century skin.

The new 500’s technology “ecosystem” aims to assist customers in the various

on- and off-board ways they use a car, making it easy to use and intuitive.

Simply put, Fiat’s goal has been to transfer to the new 500 all the automation systems that make our life easier and more enjoyable — from a Wi-Fi hotspot to the Alexa voice assistant.

The latest infotainment system is available with a seven-inch screen in the Passion version of the car and 10.25-inch in the Icon model.

A custom interface can be created on the New 500 and it uses an advanced voice recognition system, activated hands-free with the phrase “Hey Fiat”.

Connectivity features are enabled by the new UConnect Box, offering access to the New 500’s UConnect Services, one example of which can transform the car into a

Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight devices at once.

For a small car the 500 has a Tardis-like sense of internal space. Looking at it from the outside you would not think so, but step inside the 500 and it feels roomy and comfortable.

This car is also about having fun in motoring, looking good and getting about in style, which is bound to appeal to younger drivers.

Fiat 500 BSG Lounge Hybrid, priced from £13,270 on the road

Price of test car with options fitted: £16,350

Options on test car:

• Rain sensor

• Body coloured side rubbing strip with 500 logo

• Automatic climate control

• Seven-inch HD touchscreen radio with 3D navigation, Bluetooth, USB and DAB