Monday, 08 February 2021

Steer clear of the cold

MOTORISTS have been offered some hot tips on how to warm up their cars during the cold weather.

Travel experts from www.LeaseCar.uk suggest investing in a pair of driving gloves, which range in price from £20 to £200.

Steering wheel covers, furry or otherwise, will feel warmer to the touch than cold plastic.

And if your car doesn’t come with fitted luxuries like heated seats and steering wheels, plug-in seat warmers and in-car heaters are available to buy separately.

