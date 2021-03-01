Parking rules to watch out for

DRIVERS are being urged to familiarise themselves with the UK’s more obscure parking laws in order to avoid falling foul of them and incurring a hefty fine.

Experts at LeaseCar.uk have identified the following rules that could land inexperienced drivers in hot water.

1. Parking in a cycle lane or on zig-zags at zebra crossings or outside a school is not allowed.

2. Using the horn while a car is stationary, including whilst parked, is illegal.

3. Parking to load or unload on double yellow lines is only permitted if the load is of sufficient volume, weight or difficulty. So no picking up a takeaway.

4. Parking on a dropped kerb could see a fixed penalty notice applied.

5. To park more than 50cm from the kerb could lead to an on the spot fine being issued.

6. Allowing a parked car to build up dirt could leave you open to prosecution, as having an unreadable number plate is illegal.

7. Putting out cones, bins or other obstacles in order to reserve a parking space is not permitted, as it could be interpreted as causing an obstruction, which could result in a fine.