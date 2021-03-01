Fourth-generation estate is the complete package

THE Škoda Octavia has been the beating heart of the Czech carmaker for more than six decades.

The performance-oriented Octavia vRS itself has been a vital part of the Škoda line-up in the UK since 2001. It continues a tradition of performance models that stretches back nearly 50 years.

Now in its all-new fourth generation, the Octavia displays the outstanding technology and equipment appropriate to a 21st century car.

If you go for the estate version with that added vRS oomph, which is the car I have been driving this week, then the Octavia package is even more complete.

You get pace from its engine — a bristling new 240PS 2.0 TSI power-plant that launches the car with energy and verve.

This year, as the vRS brand approaches its 20th anniversary, the fourth-generation Octavia vRS has more power and more new technology.

Nearly 20 per cent of all Octavias sold in the UK are vRS-badged and Škoda says it has worked hard to embed vRS DNA in different body styles powered by a range of engines.

The Octavia vRS launched with its 245PS 2.0 TSI DSG model. Available in both hatch and estate body styles, the launch model was the first of a range of Octavia vRS models.

These include a manual version of the 2.0 TSI 245PS model, a 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG with the option of four-wheel drive and the brand’s first electrified vRS model — a 245PS Octavia vRS iV DSG.

In this new Octavia, apart from the great engine options, you get grace from its refined and improved interior that is unfussy yet elegant.

The fourth-generation Octavia vRS introduces a new sporty look. Both hatch and estate models feature unique front and rear bumper designs that incorporate many black details.

These include the double-slat radiator grille, lower air diffuser and the distinctive air curtains above the front fog lights.

Door mirror housings and window frames are also finished in gloss black, while the estate model is finished with black roof bars as standard.

At the rear, the hatch model adds gloss black aero flaps, diffuser and a subtle bootlid lip spoiler, while both models come with chrome exhaust tailpipes and vRS badging as standard.

At 4702mm, the new Octavia vRS is 13mm longer than its predecessor. And at 1,829mm they are both (estate and hatch) 15mm wider; each wheelbase measures 2,681mm.

The interior cabin space has been increased in the latest model and knee-room in the rear is now 78mm (a gain of 5mm).

The estate’s boot capacity, which is the largest in the segment, has increased by another 30 litres to 640 litres. The hatch can now hold 600 litres — 10 litres more than before. Inside, the new vRS combines sportiness with comfort and a generous quota of technology.

The new multifunction three-spoke leather steering wheel is equipped with DSG paddles and new knurled wheels in a chrome design.

Ergonomics have been improved with selected one-touch keys for important vehicle functions and a

10-inch central display that features a touch control slider below the screen for ease of use.

The heated front sports seats feature integrated headrests and are upholstered in black fabric while a black headlining further enhances the sophisticated interior ambience.

The new seats, along with the steering wheel, armrests and Alcantara-padded instrument panel all bear the famous vRS logo and distinctive red stitching.

Carbon optic decorative strips, LED ambient lighting and aluminium pedals complete the vRS’s interior design package.

Škoda’s Virtual Cockpit instrument panel is fitted as standard and offers an additional Sport layout.

This complements the Columbus infotainment system that features a large 10-inch touchscreen display.

Other technologies fitted as standard include full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), Adaptive Cruise Control and front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist.

The new Octavia vRS launches with a 2.0 TSI engine that delivers 245PS to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

With 370Nm of torque (pulling power) available between 1,600-4,300rpm, the Octavia vRS can sprint from 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds.

An electronic VAQ limited-slip differential is fitted as standard and provides more traction on the front axle through corners, while the braking system features 17in front discs as standard.

Of all the automatic transmissions I have encountered on cars over the years the DSG is probably the best.

Together with the electrifying power of this Octavia vRS, driving it was simply a joy.