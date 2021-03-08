£9.1 billion saved on fuel costs

BRITAIN’S motorists have saved £9.1 billion on fuel costs over the past 11 months of lockdown.

Coronavirus restrictions have cancelled the daily commute for millions of workers, meaning that far less petrol is being purchased across the UK.

According to research by GoCompare, that saving has impacted on the cost of fuel at the pumps, with prices for both petrol and diesel plummeting since the advent of coronavirus.

Home workers have also been saving on time during lockdown, with the research showing that in normal circumstances the average Brit spends 58 minutes a day commuting by car, covering 3.4 miles each way.

Over the course of a year that adds up to more than 200 hours — equivalent to eight and a half days spent travelling to and from work.

In normal times, an estimated 70 per cent of the UK population drives to work each day. But the lockdown era has seen driving levels in the UK fall by 62 per cent.

Motoring expert Matt Oliver of GoCompare said: “It will be interesting to see how fuel usage changes once lockdown has lifted.

“With companies announcing remote working will continue, this will affect the daily commute for thousands of drivers.”