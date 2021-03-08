Search for answers on electric vehicles

RECENTLY announced Government plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030 have sent motorists rushing to Google to ask a number of key questions about the switch to electric vehicles.

Alongside search queries such as “How much does it cost to insure a Tesla?” and “Why is car insurance expensive for EVs?” the most frequently asked questions were as follows:

1. How long does it take to charge an electric car?

2. How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

3. Can I get a Government grant for an electric car?

4. Where can I find an EV charge point?

5. Which electric car is the best?

6. What is the cheapest electric car?

7. How far can an electric car go?

8. Which electric car has the longest range?

9. What is a hybrid car?

10. What is a plug-in hybrid?

11. Will an electric car increase my insurance?

Car insurance expert Florence Codjoe of Uswitch said: “With so much uncertainty around the cost of electric vehicles, it’s no wonder that motorists are concerned about their car insurance premiums rising.

“Some electric vehicles are more expensive to insure due to the cars’ higher purchase price, the need for specialist equipment and repairs, and a lack of data on driver behaviour.

“However, as more drivers make the switch to electric, it is predicted that the insurance market will undergo a degree of correction, and as a result, premiums will fall.”

