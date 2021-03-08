City car winner has got the next-level tech you need

THE advance of electric vehicles continues to gather momentum with news that the Honda e has been awarded the City Car of the Year title in the 2021 UK Car of the Year Awards.

It is also included in an 11-car shortlist for the overall UK Car of the Year title, which will be announced on Monday (March 8).

This is significant because if the Honda e — which first appeared in concept form in 2017 as the Urban EV — wins, then it will surely consolidate the increasing presence of electric vehicles (EVs) on British roads for the next several decades.

The jury may still be out on the take-up of motorists plumping for an EV as their main mode of transport but there is no doubt the electric-powered car’s progress continues.

Honda in particular seems to be not only embracing this “new” technology — remember that the electric-powered engine was invented before the internal combustion engine — but is going further still.

The Japanese carmaker predicts that by 2030 the development of cars will be centred around three pillars of electrification, automation and connected services.

Honda says environmental issues such as climate change are driving demand for cleaner mobility and accelerating the electrification of cars.

Modern technology is developing at a rapid pace through autonomous and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

This outlook has to be good for the new car industry because it puts a car’s technical significance for owners on a par with their mobile telephones, televisions and computers. In this sense, the judges confirmed that the Honda e’s “wonderfully high-tech cabin” made it a winner.

Commenting on the Honda e’s city car victory, one judge, Nargess Banks, said: “It epitomises the spirit of electric urban transport. This car — with its cute, anime looks — takes Honda in the right direction.”

The Honda e is said to be simple to navigate, with just two trim levels available.

Both are well equipped, with a range of advanced safety and assistance systems putting occupant safety first.

The Advance model also adds digital external and interior mirrors to ensure optimum clarity and visibility in all conditions. The Honda e Prototype was acclaimed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and the production-ready car was given its world premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Honda e has intuitive infotainment services and connected apps that integrate with the owner’s modern lifestyle, accessed via the built-in dual touchscreen displays, Honda Personal Assistant artificial intelligence or via the My Honda+ smartphone app.

The Honda Personal Assistant (HPA) integrated AI develops a greater understanding of an individual’s voice over time, helping it to deliver more accurate responses, connecting car and driver to modern life with ease.

There is the digital key, which enables secure access to the car via a smartphone, and the seamless entry system that ensures the Honda e is unlocked, connected and ready to go whenever the driver approaches the car.

Designed with a focus on functionality and usability, the Honda e features a subtle and modern appearance from the front and rear LED light combinations and glass charging port cover, to the clean lines and flush features that optimise aerodynamic efficiency.

Emphasising this design philosophy is the Side Camera Mirror System (SCMS) that replaces conventional side view mirrors, with compact cameras that provide live images to two six-inch screens inside the vehicle.

The camera technology, a first in the compact segment, brings significant benefits for safety, aerodynamics and packaging.

Complementing the simple and clean exterior styling, the interior uses subtle, contemporary materials to create a relaxing lounge-like ambience that immediately insulates occupants from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The spacious wheelbase allows passenger comfort comparable with that of cars in the segment above, with step-through access contributing to the spacious interior environment.

The Honda e provides a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems.

Honda’s Sensing enhanced suite of safety features gains three new safety technologies for the Honda e including: Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, which prevents sudden acceleration in either reverse or drive upon starting the car when there is an obstacle in the way; Low Speed Brake Function, which applies emergency braking while driving at low speed; and Lead Car Departure Notification System, which notifies the driver when the car in front has started moving.

Another new feature is Honda Parking Pilot, which provides further driver support by monitoring for parking spaces and highlighting on the HMI screens a suitable position to begin assisted parking.