Apple still on lookout

APPLE’S search for a manufacturing partner for its proposed autonomous electric vehicle will have to continue after talks with Hyundai foundered.

Speculation had been rife that the US technology giant was preparing to use Hyundai’s E-GMP electric car chassis as the basis of its mooted Apple Car.

Unveiled in December, the chassis has a range of 300 miles on a full charge.

But the South Korean carmaker has now stated that it is not having talks with Apple on developing autonomous vehicles.