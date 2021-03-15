City car has made the switch to ‘all electric’

ELECTRIFICATION of the family car means that there will be completely new models coming on stream.

In the meantime, established models have become electrified in their own right — including this week’s drive, the Seat Mii Electric.

The Mii, which first appeared in 2012 along with two other virtually identical brands under the Volkswagen umbrella, has now been transformed into an all-electric car.

That is to say, the conventionally powered city car that was is no more after production was halted and replaced by the Mii Electric.

Good idea? Well, the makers certainly think so. Carmakers seem to be going with the flow, which is trickling at the moment towards electric vehicles (EVs).

New car sales dropped nearly 30 per cent in the UK last year.

At the same time, sales of both electric cars and plug-in hybrids rose, with plug-in cars now accounting for more than 10 per cent of UK sales.

So the movement towards EVs continues, both in car production and sales. Let’s hope the electrification infrastructure catches up quickly and the range of EVs continues to improve.

This is because in real terms driving an EV “normally” — how you would drive a conventionally powered car — nevertheless seems to beg the simple questions: “Will I get to my destination in good time?” And: “Will I get back again in good time?”

This is already turning into an age-old argument and yet in real terms EVs have hardly yet set foot on British roads, let alone moved into any kind of dominant role.

We are told that will come. And petrol and diesel cars will accordingly be phased out. But if I were to tackle a necessary round day trip of 200 miles, would I want to do it in an EV?

The Seat Mii Electric is a good-looking small car. There is nothing about it that says “this is an EV”.

I mention that because once upon a time it seemed that EVs had to look strange. They were small and angular. Some were quite ugly.

But the Mii Electric looks just like the conventionally powered Mii looked, except that the makers have taken the opportunity in this new electric-only model to make visual and technical improvements as well.

The range of the Mii Electric is put at 161 miles. The car has a top speed of 81 mph. I found this city car great for town and local trips but did not attempt a long day’s drive (mainly due to the present restrictions on travel).

However, driving this car locally did reveal the EV in its best light. It makes good sense to drive an emissions-free car in any kind of built-up area, just as it makes sense to use one for the school run or a trip to the supermarket.

For these kind of trips the Mii would be ideal. Having the confidence to take a small EV such as this on a long day-trip would probably be another story.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “The arrival of the Mii Electric marks the start of a comprehensive programme to electrify the Seat range, which will see further electrified models arriving. The Mii Electric is the ideal first step into full electric motoring.”

Linked to a single-speed transmission, the Mii Electric’s motor provides its 61kW (83PS) of power and 212Nm of torque instantly. So if you want to take off quickly the five-door car can reach 31 mph from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.

The car’s 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 161 miles (WLTP) of range from a single charge, based on the WLTP test cycle.

Rapid charging (DC at 40kW) to 80 per cent takes an hour — about the same time as an average smartphone — whilst using a AC 7.2kW home charger takes four hours to reach 80 per cent fully charged.

Standard equipment for the Mii electric includes metallic paint, sports seats, dark tinted windows, Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, rear parking sensors and fast DC charging capabilities.

There is a choice of five metallic colours at no extra cost: Deep Black, Candy White, Tornado Red, Chester Blue and Tungsten Silver.