Lacking knowledge

NEWCASTLE has topped a list of cities that Brits can’t place on the map.

A survey by website The Knowledge Academy found that 68 per cent could not locate it, despite the success of TV programmes such as Geordie Shore and Spender.

In second place was Stoke-on-Trent, with 65 per cent unable to pinpoint it despite it being the home town of music legends Robbie Williams and Slash from Guns N’ Roses.

In third and fourth place were Sheffield and Northampton, with 64 and 63 per cent of Brits unable to correctly map them.

And in fifth place, 60 per cent of Brits had no idea where Plymouth was, with the remainder of the top 10 as follows:

6. Nottingham (59 per cent)

7. Coventry (58 per cent)

8. Glasgow (57 per cent)

9. Aberdeen (56 per cent)

10. Leicester (56 per cent)

At the other end of the scale, London turned out to be the city that people were most familiar with.

But while 89 per cent knew where the capital was to be found, a shocking 11 per cent still couldn’t pinpoint it on the map.

Brighton was the next most familiar city on 18 per cent, followed by the Welsh capital Cardiff (25 per cent), Hull (27 per cent), Luton (29 per cent), Portsmouth (30 per cent), Southampton (31 per cent), Wolverhampton (33 per cent), Belfast (35 per cent) and the UK’s second city Birmingham (37 per cent).